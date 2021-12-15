Questioning the very existence of the FBI

Again, Harvey Silverglate brilliantly reminds us about the deeply entrenched decay in our government agencies ( “Reform isn’t enough; get rid of the FBI,” Opinion, Dec. 7). His experience in the field of law and his insight into what is morally wrong are enlightening. Indeed, how much light needs to be shed before something is done? How can we continue to ignore the monstrous lie that is the FBI?

West Roxbury





Is the FBI really impervious to principled leadership?

Does Harvey Silverglate mean to say that there is something unique to the FBI that makes its culture impervious to principled leadership?

Culture, broadly defined in terms of societies or nationalities, may be highly change-resistant, but at the institutional level, for better or worse, leadership can change culture. As a career Citibank executive, I witnessed a change in corporate culture as a consequence of the change in leadership following the Citicorp-Travelers Group merger.

Advertisement

Would Admiral William McRaven, retired commander of US Special Operations Forces, agree that leadership can’t change culture at the institutional, corporate, or military unit level? This is precisely the question posed in David Philipps’s book “Alpha: Eddie Gallagher and the War for the Soul of the Navy SEALs,” which portrays the “pirate” subculture within the SEALs in much the same terms as Silverglate describes the FBI: “very insular, functioning under its own unwritten rules.”

And what about Donald Trump and the impact of his so-called leadership on American culture? Whatever “Trump culture” is (other than an oxymoron), his four years in the White House have had a profound influence in energizing an antidemocratic American subculture. This is a culture war that will determine our future as a nation, and it will take principled leadership wherever it can take root to win this war.

Peter Howell

Hingham