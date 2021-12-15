Running out the clock on democracy

Following a unanimous recommendation Monday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Democratic-led House voted late Tuesday to refer Meadows, Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, to the Justice Department on a criminal contempt of Congress charge for flouting a subpoena and refusing to testify. Meadows initially offered limited cooperation and handed over 9,000 documents to the panel that show his complicity in plotting to negate the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Then, faster than you can say “Mar-a-Lago,” Meadows clammed up and fell in lockstep with the rest of Trump’s sycophants. Except for obligatory Fox News appearances, he’s had nothing more to say about the Trump scheme to overthrow a fair election and spur the attack on the Capitol that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Like Steve Bannon and Trump, Meadows is claiming executive privilege to shield himself from testifying before the committee. And like Bannon, already charged with criminal contempt, and Trump, he does not have it. Of course, that’s not what matters to the confidantes in the former president’s cabal. Their primary strategy is to flatline the investigation through stalling tactics and subterfuge.

We’re less than a month away from the first anniversary of the day when Trump’s white supremacist supporters assaulted police officers, breached the Capitol, hunted for lawmakers, and chanted “Hang Mike Pence.” More than 600 people have since been charged with crimes committed on Jan. 6.

When she sentenced four insurrectionists to jail time in October, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said, “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home.” So far, the masterminds behind that attempted violent overthrow of the government, including Meadows, have dodged any real consequences for their culpability.

Before Monday’s vote, US Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, read aloud texts from Fox News cronies and Donald Trump Jr. to Meadows imploring him during the insurrection to get Trump to, as Laura Ingraham put it, “tell the people in the Capitol to go home.”

Calling the vote “disappointing, but not surprising,” Meadows told Fox’s Sean Hannity, “Let’s be clear about this, this is not about me, holding me in contempt. It’s not even about making the Capitol safer. We’ve seen that by the selective leaks that are going on right now. This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again.”

This is about going after Trump — and every last one of his co-conspirators. It’s about a political party’s allegiance, not to this nation or its Constitution, but to a bitter old man who defiled this country during his catastrophic term as president. It’s an indictment of how insidious GOP loyalties, whether driven by misguided beliefs or fear of reprisals from Trump and his minions, are dragging democracy to hell.

Supported by the former president, insurrectionists tried to overthrow the electoral process and the peaceful transfer of power. And the coup continues. Its stench lingers in every Republican-led legislature eradicating fair voting through gerrymandering and stacking state election boards with partisan stooges who promote The Big Lie as an excuse to destroy voting rights and hijack elections.

That’s the key to the GOP’s long game. Unless President Biden finally scraps the filibuster to pass a voting rights bill, next year’s midterm elections may be the most disgraceful since the Jim Crow era. It could hand the House back to Republicans — and that will be the end of the Jan. 6 committee and its investigation. The longer they can stiff-arm Democrats, the better GOP chances are that those most responsible will suffer no legal ramifications for their unconstitutional actions.

Lurching toward authoritarianism and away from the vaunted principles it espouses (but has never fulfilled), America is unraveling. Even Bill Belichick the New England Patriots’s head coach, couldn’t manage the clock with as much brutal efficiency as the GOP’s prevent defense against truth and accountability as time runs out on our democracy.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.