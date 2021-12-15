AFC playoff race: Patriots hold onto the top spot entering Week 15

Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this season, here’s a snapshot of all of the teams above .500 in the AFC and a look at some of the numbers that stand out.

The regular season is entering its final month, and we are faced with what could very well be one of the wildest playoff stretch drives in recent AFC memory. This week, the Colts, Browns, and Broncos were all on the upswing, while the Bengals took one of the biggest tumbles, and the Patriots and Titans kept a firm grasp on the top two spots.

1. Patriots (9-4)

No change from last week

Remaining schedule: at Colts (7-6), Bills (7-6), Jaguars (2-11), at Dolphins (6-7).

Opponents’ record: 22-30 (.423)

The skinny: QB wins are a dicey stat — football is the ultimate team game, so it’s unfair to put wins and losses on the shoulders of just the signal caller — but Jim McBride notes Mac Jones has more wins than fellow first-round quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (2), Zach Wilson (2), Justin Fields (2), and Trey Lance (0) combined.

2. Titans (9-4)

No change from last week

Remaining schedule: at Steelers (6-6-1), Niners (7-6), Dolphins (6-7), at Texans (2-11).

Opponents’ record: 21-30-1 (.404)

The skinny: Tennessee has the easiest slate the rest of the way, at least when you’re measuring by strength of schedule. Toss in the fact that Derrick Henry could be ready to go before the end of the regular season, and you should write off the Titans at your own risk.

3. Chiefs (9-4)

Up one from last week

Remaining schedule: at Chargers (8-5), Steelers (6-6-1), at Bengals (7-6), at Broncos (7-6).

Opponents’ record: 28-23-1 (.538)

The skinny: In their eight games without Melvin Ingram at the start of the season, the Chiefs went 4-4 and allowed an average of 27.5 points per game. Since the defensive end arrived in a trade with the Steelers, Kansas City is 4-0 and has allowed an average of 9.6 points per game. I’m not saying the change is all because of Ingram’s arrival, but it’s not coincidental.

4. Ravens (8-5)

Down one from last week

Remaining schedule: Packers (10-3), at Bengals (7-6), Rams (9-4), Steelers (6-6-1).

Opponents’ record: 32-19-1 (.615)

The skinny: Measured by strength of schedule, no team on this list has a harder slate. If they manage to hang on to first place in the AFC North, you can’t say the Ravens didn’t earn it.

5. Chargers (8-5)

No change from last week

Remaining schedule: Chiefs (9-4), at Texans (2-11), Broncos (7-6), at Raiders (6-7)

Opponents’ record: 24-28 (.462)

The skinny: Justin Herbert reached 30 passing touchdowns on the year last week, becoming the only player in NFL history to throw for at least 30 TDs in each of their first two pro seasons.

6. Colts (7-6)

Up three from last week

Remaining schedule: Patriots (9-4), at Cardinals (10-3), Raiders (6-7), at Jaguars (2-11)

Opponents’ record: 27-25 (.519)

The skinny: Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor has a streak of 10 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown – he’s just the fifth player in NFL history to have that long of a streak in a single season. This weekend, Taylor and the Colts will meet New England, which has allowed six rushing touchdowns on the season, the fewest in the league.

7. Bills (7-6)

No change

Remaining schedule: Panthers (5-8), at Patriots (9-4), Falcons (6-7), Jets (3-10).

Opponents’ record: 23-29 (.442)

The skinny: Buffalo is a remarkable 0-5 in one-score games this season, and have just one win against a team that had a winning record when the two teams played (38-20 over Kansas City on Oct. 10).

ON THE BUBBLE

8. Browns (7-6)

Up three from last week

Remaining schedule: Raiders (6-7), at Packers (10-3), at Steelers (6-6-1), Bengals (7-6)

Opponents’ record: 29-22-1 (.558)

The skinny: If the Browns can finish .500 or better, it would mark the first time since 1988-89 that Cleveland has had back-to-back winning seasons. But it’ll be hard to do with a slew of people — including Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski — in COVID-19 protocols for this weekend.

9. Bengals (7-6)

Down three from last week

Remaining schedule: at Broncos (7-6), Ravens (8-5), Chiefs (9-4), at Browns (7-6).

Opponents’ record: 31-21 (.596)

The skinny: Through 13 games, Cincinnati has been hit with 58 penalties for 443 yards — both are the lowest totals in the league.

10. Broncos (7-6)

Up two from last week

Remaining schedule: Bengals (7-6), at Raiders (6-7), at Chargers (8-5), Chiefs (9-4).

Opponents’ record: 30-22 (.577)

The skinny: If Denver misses the playoffs this year, that would mark six consecutive seasons where the Broncos have missed out on the postseason, the second-longest streak in franchise history. If they finish below .500, it would the fifth year in a row they’d end up below .500; that would also be the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.