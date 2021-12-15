After historic season, Randolph’s Jonathan Marshall honored as the Patriots’ high school coach of the year

In his second season as head coach, Marshall focused on the minutiae to help Randolph produce key plays on special teams and defense in a narrow 20-14 win over South Shore League rival Hull for the MIAA Division 8 state title.

On Tuesday, Marshall was named 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and nominated for the national Don Shula Award.

After Randolph opened the year at 4-4, Blue Devils coach Jonathan Marshall steadied the ship while leading the program to four straight wins and the school’s first football title.

The Blue Devils overcame injuries to key contributors Gardy Augustin, Chris Paul, and senior captain Malik White to make the playoffs as the No. 10 seed, then won road games at No. 7 Lee (24-9) and No. 2 Ware (16-10) before beating Oxford (8-6) to make the Super Bowl.

Patriots, College, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett met with Marshall and his staff Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $2,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, “Patriots All Access,” which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

“Coach Marshall and his Randolph Blue Devils took on the mantra of ‘Grit-Resiliency’ and lived by one of the team’s biggest core values of ‘Winners do more,’” Tippett said about the program.

Now coach Marshall joins 31 other nominees for the Don Shula Award who will attend the 2021 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Of those nominees, two finalists will be selected with the winner announced and honored at the Pro Bowl. Both finalists will be invited to attend Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The winner of the Don Shula Award will receive $12,500 while his high school football program will be awarded $17,500. The second finalist will receive $7,500 and his high school football program will receive $12,500. All other nominees will receive an additional $1,000.

This is the 26th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England.