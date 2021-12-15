Blackhawks, Kyle Beach’s attorney meet with mediator for first time

Representatives for the Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who is suing the team over how it handled his allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach were meeting with a mediator Wednesday for the first time in hopes of resolving the case. Susan Loggans, Kyle Beach’s attorney, confirmed the meeting, but declined further comment because the sides plan to release a joint statement later in the day. Chicago is hoping to settle a pair of lawsuits originally filed in May, one by Beach that accused Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in 2010, and another by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. The Blackhawks said as late as mid-May that Beach’s allegations lacked merit. But an independent review, commissioned by the team and released in October, showed the organization badly mishandled Beach’s allegations that he was assaulted by Aldrich during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual. Loggans and attorneys for the Blackhawks held settlement talks in early November, meeting for about an hour. She said after those discussions that “each side had different viewpoints.”

Capitals’ Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out. Backstrom was activated after missing the start of the season because of a left hip injury. The center is expected to play against the Chicago Blackhawks. Washington also announced that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd had been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve. While Backstrom, van Riemsdyk, and Dowd were set to play against the Blackhawks, the team said Kuznetsov was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol. The Capitals also have forward Garnet Hathaway in the protocol. The 29-year-old Kuznetsov has nine goals and 21 assists in 28 games this season. Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, skated again Wednesday morning. The Swede had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.