Blackhawks, Kyle Beach’s attorney meet with mediator for first time

Representatives for the Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who is suing the team over how it handled his allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach were meeting with a mediator Wednesday for the first time in hopes of resolving the case. Susan Loggans, Kyle Beach’s attorney, confirmed the meeting, but declined further comment because the sides plan to release a joint statement later in the day. Chicago is hoping to settle a pair of lawsuits originally filed in May, one by Beach that accused Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in 2010, and another by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. The Blackhawks said as late as mid-May that Beach’s allegations lacked merit. But an independent review, commissioned by the team and released in October, showed the organization badly mishandled Beach’s allegations that he was assaulted by Aldrich during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual. Loggans and attorneys for the Blackhawks held settlement talks in early November, meeting for about an hour. She said after those discussions that “each side had different viewpoints.”
Capitals’ Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury
Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out. Backstrom was activated after missing the start of the season because of a left hip injury. The center is expected to play against the Chicago Blackhawks. Washington also announced that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd had been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve. While Backstrom, van Riemsdyk, and Dowd were set to play against the Blackhawks, the team said Kuznetsov was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol. The Capitals also have forward Garnet Hathaway in the protocol. The 29-year-old Kuznetsov has nine goals and 21 assists in 28 games this season. Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, skated again Wednesday morning. The Swede had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.
LaMelo Ball practicing with G League after clearing NBA protocols
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but will not play Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Ball did not make the trip to San Antonio as he continues to work on his conditioning. The Hornets assigned last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year to practice with the G League’s Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday after missing five games — a strategy the team has used to help all of their players returning from league’s protocols. It’s unclear if Ball will rejoin the Hornets for their game Friday night at Portland. All five Charlotte players that were initially placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this month have now been cleared to return to action. Guard Terry Rozier rejoined the team on Monday night and scored 20 points in 33 minutes in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Jim Mora to retain former UConn interim head coach Lou Spanos as DC
UConn coach Jim Mora announced that he is retaining the man he replaced, former interim head coach Lou Spanos, to serve as his defensive coordinator. The decision comes despite an announcement last month from UConn that no members of Randy Edsall’s staff would be retained by Mora. Spanos served as Edsall’s defensive coordinator from 2019 until he took the top job after the school and Edsall parted ways in September. Spanos also served as Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2012-13 and has 27 years of coaching experience in the NFL and college. “Lou possesses an outstanding football mind, and he was a terrific defensive coordinator on my staff for two years at UCLA,” Mora said. “The job Lou did for UConn football in 2021 was admirable and it’s clear that he has a passion for this team and a great relationship with our student-athletes.”
