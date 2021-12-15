Boston College football announces 21-player recruiting class on National Signing Day

BC is coming off a 6-6 regular season in coach Jeff Hafley’s second year and is set to face East Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md. The Eagles are gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.

The class, finalized Wednesday on National Signing Day, features 21 players and includes recruits from 11 states and three countries.

Boston College football’s 2022 recruiting class is complete, and the Eagles’ No. 24 national ranking on Rivals is tied for their highest ever and best since 2004.

“I didn’t come here to just be here for a short period of time and leave,” Hafley said in late November after signing a five-year contract extension. “I believe in Boston College, and I believe that if we build it the right way, in time we can win here consistently.”

Here’s a closer look at the recruiting class, which features two four-star and 19 three-star prospects, according to Rivals.

Cam Barfield, running back — Nevada’s No. 3 running back, according to 247 Sports, the 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound, three-star workhorse powered Bishop Gorman to a state championship this past season.

Jude Bowry, tackle — At 6-5, 285 pounds, Bowry is listed as the No. 1 offensive tackle from Maryland on Rivals.

Alex Broome, running back — Broome (5-8, 185) (guided Lipscomb Academy to its first state title since 2007 under coach Trent Dilfer. Broome was named Division 2-AA Mr. Football and is the No. 2 all-purpose back in Tennessee, per Rivals.

Sam Candotti, punter — Candotti (6-1, 180) hails from Victoria, Australia, and is the No. 7 punter in the class, according to 247 Sports.

Noah Clifford, offensive lineman — The No. 2 tackle in Connecticut, per 247 Sports, he checks in at 6-5, 280.

CJ Clinkscales, athlete — 247 has him as the No. 10 athlete in Georgia, which is no small feat. Clinkscales (5-7, 180) capped his career with a state title.

Daveon Crouch, outside linebacker — Listed as the No. 9 linebacker in Florida, per 247, Crouch (6-2, 215) led Wharton with 67 tackles. Off the field, he was the first to respond to a fellow student on campus who was unresponsive and breathing irregularly in August. Crouch was able to get the attention of staff, who used an AED shock and performed CPR.

Peter Delaportas, quarterback — The No. 1 quarterback from New Jersey, according to 247, Delaportas (6-4, 200) completed 69.1 percent of his passes and was named to the all-county team as an ESPN four-star recruit.

Jeremiah Franklin, tight end — Franklin (6-4, 225) is the No. 1 tight end in Maryland on all major recruiting websites. He had 24 catches for 363 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 459 yards and 12 TDs as a senior.

Jack Funke, offensive lineman — Funke (6-6, 290), a Needham native and Xaverian standout, is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the state.

Joseph Griffin, wide receiver — The 6-4, 200-pound deep threat from Springfield Central is the No. 1 receiver in Massachusetts on all major recruiting websites. He’s fresh off a Division 1 state title and finished his career with 102 catches for 1,913 yards and 22 TDs. Griffin is a four-star prospect on Rivals and 247.

Sione Hala, safety/linebacker — Hala (6-2, 210) played at the same high school (St. John Bosco in California) as current BC strong safety Jaiden Woodbey. Rivals rank Hala as the No. 3 safety in California, and he’s a four-star prospect on Rivals and 247.

Joshua Hardy, defensive end — He attends Annapolis Area Christian School, which is 2 miles from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the site of BC’s bowl game. Hardy (6-3, 235) is the No. 2 edge defensive end in the state, per 247.

Amari Jackson, cornerback — Jackson checks in at 6 feet, 180 pounds and is the No. 8 cornerback in Georgia, according to Rivals. He is an ESPN four-star recruit.

Edwin Kolenge, outside linebacker — The Montreal native has spent plenty of time in New England, as he played for Loomis Chaffee in Connecticut. Listed as the No. 2 prospect from Canada in this class, Kolenge (6-3, 220) was named New England defensive player of the year.

Matthew Ragan, tight end — A Westborough native and Lawrence Academy standout, Ragan (6-5, 230) is the No. 1 tight end in Massachusetts and a four-star prospect on 247. His father, John, played linebacker for the Eagles from 1978-80, and his brother, Sean, was a BC offensive lineman from 2016-19.

Gilbert Tongrongou, defensive end — The No. 4 defensive lineman in Virginia, per 247, Tongrongou (6-3, 250) was named his district’s defensive player of the year as a junior.

Kwan Williams, defensive tackle — At 6-1, 290, Williams is the No. 2 defensive tackle in Maryland, per Rivals. He totaled 79 tackles and six sacks as a senior and is a four-star on both 247 and ESPN.

Clive Wilson, defensive end — The No. 1 strongside defensive end in Ohio, according to Rivals, Wilson (6-5, 245) didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year of high school.

Kivon Wright, defensive end — Wright (6-4, 217) is the No. 148 player in Texas. He’s a three-star on all major recruiting websites.

Ismael Zamor, wide receiver — Local high school coaches are glad they don’t have to worry about Everett’s Zamor anymore. At 6-1, 190, he is Rivals’ No. 2 wide receiver in the state.

BC’s recruiting class by state or country:

Maryland (4); Massachusetts (4); Georgia (2); Tennessee (2); Australia (1); California (1); Canada (1); Florida (1); Louisiana (1); New Jersey (1); Nevada (1); Ohio (1); Virginia (1).

BC’s recruiting class by position:

Defensive end (4); offensive line (3); wide receiver (2); linebacker (2); running back (2); tight end (2); athlete (1); defensive back (1); defensive tackle (1); kicker/punter (1); quarterback (1); safety/linebacker (1).

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.