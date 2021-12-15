Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

In all, Cleveland has 18 players — 11 of them starters or regulars — and two coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak outbreak widened and worsened on Wednesday with coach Kevin Stefanski , quarterback Baker Mayfield , and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday’s critical home game against the Raiders.

It’s the second straight year the Browns are dealing with a major spike in cases while in the midst of pursuing a playoff spot. Last season, Stefanski had to sit out Cleveland’s wild-card win at Pittsburgh after a positive test.

“We’ve been here before,” Stefanski said on Zoom. “Everybody has to step up depending on who’s available.”

An NFL spokesman told the AP there has been no discussion of moving Saturday’s game.

Stefanski and the positive players will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate Saturday. If Stefanski is out, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach for the game, just as he did in January at Pittsburgh, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will handle play calling.

On Monday, Mayfield, who has been contending with injuries all season, and his wife, Emily, appeared at a Christmas event at a local Boys & Girls chapter, where they could have exposed themselves and others to the virus.

After learning of Mayfield’s positive test, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio said in a statement that it informed parents and family members of the 75 children who attended the event. The club is closing its facility in Elyria, Ohio, for the rest of this week, “to do a deep cleaning and limit any further exposure.”

Bills QB Allen intends to play

So long as he can walk, quarterback Josh Allen has no intention of letting a sprained left foot prevent him from playing against the Panthers on Sunday, and with the Bills’ late-season playoff push needing a jolt.

Though it’s too early to determine whether he’ll be cleared by the Bills medical staff, the fourth-year starter left no doubt of his desire to play after practicing on a limited basis in a noncontact walkthrough session three days after getting hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, it’s quite a bit better,” Allen said of his injury. “We’ve got a few more days to be able to rehab. Obviously, I’d love to play. I guess we’ll have to re-evaluate some things in a couple of days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good.”

A bigger test comes Thursday, when the Bills are scheduled to hold a full practice.

“We’ll just have to take it one day at a time,” coach Sean McDermott said regarding Allen’s chances of playing.

If Allen can’t go, the Bills would turn to backup Mitchell Trubisky, an offseason free agent addition who spent four seasons in Chicago after the Bears selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft.

Giants’ Jones likely to sit out again

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge said the third-year signal caller has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday at home against the NFC East-leading Cowboys. Jones was hurt Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was seen by a specialist on the West Coast this past week as the Giants (4-9) prepared to play the Chargers in Los Angeles. The 2019 No. 6 overall pick overall got a second opinion about his injury in New York on Monday. The Giants also placed safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Aaron Robinson, receiver John Ross, and linebackers Oshane Ximines and Cam Brown on the COVID-19 list following positive tests … Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was back at practice earlier than expected after being designated to return from injured reserve. Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury. The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster. Panthers second-year coach Matt Rhule said he’s unsure if Darnold would be able to return at all this season, and that he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Bills on Sunday.

Rams’ virus list grows

The Los Angeles Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list after adding three more to the group. Linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were added one day after the Rams put nine players on the list following their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller, running back Darrell Henderson, and right tackle Rob Havenstein are the biggest contributors currently on the reserve list. All 16 players on the list are vaccinated, according to the Rams. That means they have a chance to return for Sunday’s game with the proper sequence of negative tests … Washington placed seven new players on its growing COVID-19 list, including backup quarterback Kyle Allen, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, and receiver Cam Sims. The other additions: TE Sammis Reyes, OL Cornelius Lucas, S Darrick Forrest, and LB Milo Eifler. They increase the team’s total COVID-19-affected group to more than 15 players, including starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive tackle Jon Allen … In addition to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was diagnosed on Monday, the Giants had two positives Wednesday with WR John Ross and LB Oshane Ximines. Giants coach Joe Judge said the team has changed some protocols. Players are wearing masks in the team facility and are spaced out more in meetings … The Chiefs added linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the COVID-19 list, one day before they visit the Chargers in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the AFC West. The Chiefs placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the list Monday and defensive tackle Chris Jones on Tuesday. There is an outside chance Gordon or Jones could play if they return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Raiders to host Super Bowl in 2024

Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season. The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL Draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders’ move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert. The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration. The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this season. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will host its third Super Bowl after the 2022 season … The Munich city council gave its backing to a bid to host regular-season NFL games at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. Three German cities are vying to become the league’s partner. Munich, Frankfurt, and Düsseldorf are on the NFL’s shortlist to host a regular-season game, possibly as soon as next year … The NFL has earned higher scores for racial and gender hiring in an annual diversity report, though team-level grades continue to lag behind the league office. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a C-plus for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league headquarters and within franchises using data for the 2021 season. The list included all-time highs for women working in positions at the NFL office (38.8%) and for people of color serving as assistant coaches (40.9%). The overall score increased to 81.8, up from 79.1 last year, to raise the letter grade up from a B-minus. The numerical scores were up for both racial and gender hiring, though the gender grade inched up from a C last year while the racial grade remained a B-plus.

