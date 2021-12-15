Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron: ‘A lot of questions’ must be answered if NHL players are to participate in Beijing Olympics

“First and foremost, I think for me, the last two Olympics were special events, and I have amazing memories of it and it’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” said Bergeron. “So that’s the one thing obviously, as an athlete, you want to compete against the best, and if you do have that opportunity, obviously you want to represent your country.

As the NHL Players Association expressed concerns about participation in the Beijing Olympics and commissioner Gary Bettman described it as “a players decision,” Patrice Bergeron stressed there are “a lot of questions right now that need to be answered.”

“It is concerning that, when you hear about the three- to five-week quarantines, having to stay back and stay in China.”

Bergeron, who won gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014, and the rest of the NHL’s players were not made available for the 2018 Olympics in Sochi.

According to the Toronto Star, the International Olympic Committee informed athletes of the possibility of a quarantine of up to five weeks following a positive test for the virus.

The NHL is scheduled to break from Feb. 3-22 for the All-Star Game and the Olympics. The league can still choose to withdraw its players should COVID become a larger issue.

“Obviously, as an athlete, I think you’re torn because you want to be there,” said Bergeron, who scored Boston’s lone goal Tuesday in the third period. “And as I said, the biggest sports event in the world, and that being said, it’s a different situation. Different year, I guess. Strange. You want to make sure you have all the answers before I can really answer that question.”

