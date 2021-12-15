EMass girls’ basketball: Norwood’s Megan Olbrys headlines Players to Watch

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — The 5-6 sophomore point guard is a prolific scorer and dropped 32 points Tuesday in North Quincy’s 53-34 win over Silver Lake.

Olivia Found, Bishop Fenwick — A 5-foot-7-inch senior guard from Wakefield, Found scored 21 points and added five steals in the Crusaders’ season opener against Central Catholic. She is committed to play college ball at Assumption.

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — As a freshman last winter, the 6-foot guard averaged 14 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, helping the Raiders piece together a 10-0 season.

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — With Duke commit Shay Bollin sidelined until February, the 6-foot sophomore will be a go-to option for the Trojans after averaging 19.5 points and 6.0 rebounds as a freshman at Randolph High.

Avery O’Connor, Dedham — Off a stellar junior season in which she averaged 23.7 points per game, the sharpshooting University of New Hampshire commit is on track to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in the coming weeks.

Emelia O’Gilvie, Boston Latin — The 5-7 senior point guard has a nose for the ball; she averaged 7.5 steals per game along with 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds last year. She netted her 1,000th career point Tuesday night.

Megan Olbrys, Norwood — A 6-1 forward committed to Villanova, the three-time Tri-Valley League Player of the Year put up 15 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last year.

Grace Oliver, Norwell — A versatile 6-2 forward, the junior averaged 19.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game for the 16-1 Clippers last season.

Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s — The junior is an energetic, yet cerebral, floor leader. She opened with 21 points, 11 assists, and 5 rebounds in a win over Pentucket.

Olivia Quinn, Franklin —The reigning Hockomock Kelley-Rex MVP, the 6-foot forward posted 15 points per game in leading the Panthers to their second straight unbeaten season last winter. Franklin is 56-5 with Quinn in uniform.

Other names to know: Vanessa Bucha, New Bedford; Taylor Brilliant, Marshfield; Maggie Brogioli, Old Rochester; Carley Dangora, Woburn; Julia Elie, Rockland; Camryn Fauria, Bishop Feehan; Anna Foley, Andover; Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable; Avery Hallinan, Amesbury; Grace McNamara, Scituate; Caroline Peper, Oliver Ames; Kylie Schrock, Rockport; Abigail Wright, Newton North.

