Everett’s Jaylen Brown, BB&N’s Ty Harding sign with UMass as new coach Don Brown’s recruiting impact felt across the state

In 1998, Brown helped UMass win the Division 1-AA championship as defensive coordinator, then helped turn around Northeastern football from 2000-03, before becoming head coach at UMass and leading the program to its best record (43-19) over a five-year span from 2004-08.

Brown — a Massachusetts native with more than 40 years of coaching experience, including recent stints as the defensive coordinator at BC, Michigan, and Arizona — has been one of the most active recruiters in the area.

Everett senior Jaylen Murphy was planning for an official visit to the University of Rhode Island this past weekend, but decided instead to accept an offer to visit UMass and see what new head coach Don Brown had to offer.

When Brown led Murphy and other recruits on a tour of the UMass facilities this past weekend, the 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound defensive end said he was blown away.

On Sunday, Murphy decided to accept a full scholarship to UMass, and he signed his national letter of intent just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on national signing day.

“I love how [Brown] likes to recruit local guys out of Massachusetts,” said Murphy, who is sporting a 3.6 GPA and helped Everett to a 9-1 record this season.

“And how his scheme, as a defensive coordinator, it’s revolved around defensive ends and linebackers, and I can play both those positions. I know if I’m coached by him, I’ll be in the best position possible.”

Murphy’s teammate, senior wide receiver Ismael Zamor, also minted his commitment Wednesday morning.

Zamor verbally committed to Boston College on Oct. 20, his 17th birthday. Three years after promising his mother that she wouldn’t have to pay for college, he realized that dream by accepting a full scholarship at BC.

“It feels good that I can finally accomplish a life goal of mine,” Zamor said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that [BC coach Jeff] Hafley gave me to make that dream come true. It feels good to stay home, so my family can come watch me play. Being close to home means a lot.”

Elsewhere, Dexter Southfield senior Sully Weidman made his decision official by signing with West Virginia. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman from Franklin held approximately 20 Division 1 offers, thanks in no small part to Brown, who help highlight his recruitment by extending offers from UMass and Michigan.

Now he joins a WVU program helmed by Neal Brown, who played wide receiver and coached one year at UMass before starting his coaching odyssey.

“It was like Christmas morning, to be honest,” said Weidman, who played two sub-varsity seasons at Franklin before transferring and re-classifying. “I was so excited to put pen to paper. This has been a dream of mine since I started playing football and the fact that it’s coming to fruition is unreal.”

Buckingham, Brown & Nichols football coach Mike Willey (center) is flanked by recruits Tyler Martin (Arizona) and Ty Harding (UMass). BB&N Athletics

For BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin, signing his NLI to play at Arizona created a sense of relief.

“Everyone says that once you commit, it’s a big weight off your shoulders, but to actually sign the [NLI] it feels like even more weight off my shoulders,” Martin said.

The 6-3, 230-pound senior from Acton originally committed to Michigan, then shifted his commitment to Arizona this past September. While he maintains a great relationship with Don Brown, who originally recruited him to both schools, Martin said he’s not wavering from his decision to play in the Pac-12 under Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

“Coach Brown was the catalyst, and a big part of the initial process as far as convincing me to go out there [to Arizona],” Martin said. “But coach Fisch and the rest of the staff are unbelievable and that’s a big reason me for me staying true to Arizona. I really believe in what we’re trying to build.”

Martin said he’s thrilled that his teammate, senior wide receiver and slot back Ty Harding, will join Brown at UMass.

Harding, an explosive 5-9, 180-pound athlete who can play several positions, was on the same official visit as Jaylen Murphy this past weekend, although he had already committed to UMass on Dec. 3, the day after Brown offered him a full scholarship.

“I had one conversation with him, when he came to [BB&N], and I just fell in love with the program after that,” said Harding, who hails from Cambridge. “As soon as I heard [Brown] was coming home to UMass, I was shocked, and I knew that was my opportunity to play at a high level in my home state, before he even offered me.

“I know his history and his resume really speaks for itself. He’s helped a lot of players get to the NFL and that’s a goal of mine, and I really believe he can help me accomplish that goal.”

Here is a list of football commits from Wednesday, and this week:

FBS

QB Chase Brewster, Tilton/Hanover (UMass)

OL Ty Chan, Lawrence Academy (Notre Dame)*

OL Jack Funke, Xaverian (Boston College)

DL Johnny Garrett, BC High (Virginia Tech)

ATH Ty Harding, BB&N (UMass)

DB Devon Marshall, Catholic Memorial (Villanova)

LB Tyler Martin, BB&N (Arizona)

DE Jaylen Murphy, Everett (UMass)

DL Samuel Okunlola, Thayer (Pittsburgh)

TE Matthew Ragan, Lawrence Academy (Boston College)

OL Sully Weidman, Dexter Southfield/Franklin (West Virginia)

WR Ismael Zamor, Everett (Boston College)

FCS

WR Jackson Delaney, St. John’s Prep (Brown)

OL Noah Eldridge, Xaverian (Holy Cross)

WR Geoffrey Jamiel, West Yarmouth/Deerfield (Lehigh)

OL Duncan MacDonald, Milton Academy (Brown)

OL Marco Monteiro, Milford (Brown)

OL Netinho Oliveira, Dexter Southfield (Penn)

OL Patrick O’Neill, Barnstable (Brown)

QB Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic (Maine)*

*signing Thursday or Friday