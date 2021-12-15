Hingham boys’ hockey feeling right at home with opening win over visiting Bridgewater-Raynham

Independent once again, the Harbormen turned back the clocks even further in their season opener Wednesday night against Bridgewater-Raynham, a foe from their days together in the Old Colony League through the mid-1990s.

An abbreviated season last winter brought about several matchups the Hingham boys’ hockey team hadn’t had in 20 years playing a Patriot League schedule.

Drew Carleton (right), who scored the first goal in Hingham's 5-1 win, puts a big hit on Bridgewater-Raynham's Dylan Rezendes.

Regardless of its league affiliation or era, Hingham got right back to its winning ways against the Trojans, with five skaters scoring in a 5-1 win at Pilgrim Arena.

“We know what we have in our first line guys but it’s great to get production from the other guys and from the defense,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said. “We’re going to have to share in the scoring to be successful this year, so it’s good to start out this way.”

Senior blueliner Drew Carleton scored 13:48 into the second period from the point for the Harbormen, giving the team something to show for its efforts after outshooting B-R (0-2) by a 30-4 margin through two periods.

Everything opened up in the third for Hingham, with Ryan Burns scoring what amounted to the game-winner before a response from the Trojans. Alex Barzowskas, Allu Linna and Aiden Brazel tacked on tallies of their own for the Harbormen, who are where they want to be as an independent, Messina said.

“It’s nothing against the Patriot League but the independent schedule is where we want to be,” said Messina, who has guided Hingham to two state championships as an independent program — as well as a Patriot Cup title last winter in its brief return to the league where the school houses its other teams. “That’s where the kids want to be, that’s where the coaches want to be. It’s a great feeling to be back with that schedule again.”

Algonquin 8, Westborough 1 — Jaiden Wilde’s hat trick propelled Algonquin (2-0) to the win in the opening round of the Borough’s Cup at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westboro. Algonquin matches up with Marlborough in Saturday’s championship game.

Arlington Catholic 4, Bishop Feehan 2 — Junior Nolan Mallett’s two goals were the difference as the Cougars (1-0) opened up with the Catholic Central League road win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Ashland 9, Holliston 3 — Dom Boccelli lit the lamp four times for the Clockers (2-0) in a Tri-Valley League win over the Panthers at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Belmont 5, Stoneham 2 — Cam Fici scored four goals, giving him six in two games, and the Marauders (2-0) opened their Middlesex League schedule with the home win at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

Beverly 5, Swampscott 1 — Matthew Mezza scored twice and Gavin Lawrence had a goal and an assist for the Panthers in a season-opening win over the Big Blue in Northeastern Conference play at Rockett Arena in Salem.

Boston Latin 4, Acton-Boxborough 2 — The Wolfpack were led by junior forwards Richard Bova (2 goals) and James Fitzgerald (1 goal, 2 assists) en route to a season-opening MVC/DCL 2 win at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.

Braintree 5, Milton 1 — Senior Garrett Coughlin scored twice and senior Jeff Charron netted his first varsity goal for Braintree, which took the Bay State Conference road opener at Ulin Rink.

Brookline 3, Weymouth 2 — The Warriors (1-1) got goals from Henry Ames, Jacob Gurdin and Emmett Teahan and edged past the Wildcats in a Bay State Conference road matchup at Connell Rink.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 6, Northeast 1 — Freshman Cam Caron scored the first two goals and also added an assist as D/T (1-0) prevailed in its nonleague opener at the Allied Veterans Rink in EVerett.

Duxbury 5, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Cormac Weiler scored twice for the Dragons (1-1), who secured their first victory under coach Mike Flaherty in a Patriot League win over the Panthers at Rockland Skating Rink.

Essex Tech 2, Rockport 0 — Goals from Logan Casey and Bryan Swaczyk (empty net) in the third period helped the Hawks win their Commonwealth opener at Talbot Rink in Gloucester, overcoming a 40-save effort by Jack Crompton for the Vikings (0-2).

Franklin 4, Canton 1 — Ben Paterson assisted the tying goal midway through the third period, then put the Panthers ahead 2:42 later on the power play in a nonleague road matchup between Hockomock rivals at Metropolis Rink. Dylan Marchand and Ben Jarosz (empty-netter) had the other third-period goals for Franklin (2-1).

Gloucester 8, Marblehead 1 — Emerson Marshall scored four goals, Brett Cunningham added a pair and the Fishermen (2-0) cruised to the Northeastern Conference win at Rockett Arena in Salem.

Hanover 7, Plymouth South 3 — Max DaSilva had two goals and an assist, Charlie Cataldo scored twice, and the Hawks (3-0) pulled away for the Patriot League road win at Armstrong Arena. Matt Flynn added a goal and three assists, and Ryan Coutts and Michael Monroe a goal and assist apiece.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, North Andover 0 — Logan Herguth earned the shutout for the Warriors (2-0) in the DCL/MVC 2 matchup at the Valley Forum in Lawrence. Frankie DeTraglia, Brendan Quinn and Liam Mulcahy each scored for L-S.

Malden Catholic 6, Mansfield 0 — Brendan Zinck earned his first varsity shutout for the Lancers (1-0), who got two goals from Seamus Condon in the nonleague win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Medway 3, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 2 — Senior Nathan Van Saun scored twice for the Mustangs (1-0) in the Tri-Valley League matchup at Chase Arena in Natick.

Nantucket 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Jack Billings scored both goals for the Whalers (1-1) in the Cape & Islands win at the Nantucket Community Ice Rink.

Norwood 2, Westwood 1 — Sophomore Ed Carroll and senior Jack Curran were the goal scorers for the host Mustangs (3-0) in a Tri-Valley League victory at the Skating Club of Boston.

Oliver Ames 2, Stoughton/Brockton 1 — Goals from Jack Perron and Jack Corey propelled the Tigers (1-0) to victory in the nonleague game at Asiaf Arena in Brockton. Josh Greenspoon scored for the Boxer Knights (0-1).

Plymouth North 3, Barnstable 2 — Senior Carter Mento’s natural hat trick propelled the Eagles (1-2) to the nonleague win at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis. Sophomore Kaden Bono earned his first varsity win in goal.

Scituate 5, North Quincy 1 — Brendan Boyle and James Sullivan scored twice each for the Sailors (2-1) in a Patriot League victory at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke.

Silver Lake 5, Quincy 4 — Patrick Murphy’s first varsity goal was the overtime winner for the Lakers (1-0) in the Patriot League win at Quincy Youth Arena. Cam Quigley scored all four goals in the loss for the Presidents (1-1).

Taunton 5, East/West Bridgewater 2 — Nathan Fernandes and Connor McGrath had two goals and an assist each to help the Tigers (1-0) to the nonleague home win at Aleixo Arena. Cam Tomasczycki made 26 saves.

Walpole 3, Needham 0 — David Pacella recorded the shutout, and Declan Hunter scored twice for Timberwolves (1-0) in the Bay State Conference win at Babson.

Waltham 4, Andover 2 — Senior goaltender Jack Perry made 29 saves in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 home win for the Hawks (1-1) at Veterans Memorial Rink.