His time spent with Bill Belichick has Patriots center David Andrews considering coaching when his playing days are over

“I think you all know how this came about,” said Andrews, whose Bulldogs lost to the Tide, 41-24, in the SEC championship game earlier this month.

Andrews, who owns more Georgia gear than your average Athens sporting goods store, showed up at Wednesday’s meeting with reporters sporting an Alabama cap.

FOXBOROUGH — David Andrews is the latest Patriot to get rolled by his Alabama teammates.

Fullback Jakob Johnson’s dreadlocks have been colored crimson since his alma mater, Tennessee, lost to Alabama in October.

Andrews arrived in New England seven years ago as an undrafted free agent following a Pro Day workout and film session with Bill Belichick. He vividly recalled his thought process on deciding to sign with the Patriots, which had just won their fourth Super Bowl.

Advertisement

“I said, well, if I can go to New England, and if I get cut and never play football [again] a day in my life, maybe I’ll learn something about how to run an organization somehow, right?” Andrews said. “Because they’ve obviously done something well. You can learn something about leadership and I still think that’s true today, right?”

Since that initial interaction with Belichick, Andrews was never cut, has been named a captain four times, and won a pair of Super Bowls. So, what’s it like playing for Belichick?

“I think Coach is really honest. That’s something that I have always respected,” Andrews said. “I think in my time here, learning about how important details are, has changed the way I view the game. I laugh talking to people sometimes because now I can’t just sit and watch a football game and kind of enjoy it. You analyze different things. You look at situations. It just totally changes how you see a game.

“Just the details — how detail-oriented he is, it obviously trickles down from coach to coach, and he really sets the tone for the whole team,” Andrews continued. “I knew when he worked me out at Georgia that first day — just how we were watching film. He’s in there asking me questions about, ‘Well, why didn’t you do it this way? Why didn’t you do it this way?’ [I said], ‘I don’t know. It’s the protection we called. That’s just what I thought we did.’ From that moment, I knew how involved he was with the team in all three phases, just even in my first, call it 20 or 30 minutes with him.”

Advertisement

Andrews has thought about following in Belichick’s footsteps when his playing days are over.

“I laugh about it because I don’t know what else I would at this point,” he said. “I love this game a lot and it’s been really good to me. I can’t imagine one day just not being a part of this game. It comes to a point, playing, obviously, but since I was in first grade that’s all I’ve really ever done. So, I don’t know, we’ll have to see, but at some level I would have to be involved. I just don’t think I could go to bed at night.”

Nothing to see here

Mac Jones was sporting a new glove on his left hand at practice Wednesday, a day after showing up on the injury report with a left thumb ailment.

The rookie quarterback looked unaffected as he went through his normal individual throwing drills during the window media was allowed to observe practice. He was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.

Advertisement

“My thumb’s good,” Jones said before wiggling both thumbs for reporters. “There’s nothing wrong with it.”

As for the glove, Jones said the other QBs were wearing them, and he wanted to give it a try.

Outside linebacker Chase Winovich, linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness), offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (illness), and running back J.J. Taylor (reserve/COVID-19) did not participate.

Guard Yasir Durant, who also wasn’t spotted, was later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Eight players were listed as limited: running backs Damien Harris (hamstring) and Brandon Bolden (knee); Andrews (shoulder); right tackle Trent Brown (calf/wrist); safety Adrian Phillips (knee); linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs); defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Making up for lost time

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe practiced for the first time as a member of the active roster. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Missouri had been on the reserve/non-football injury list after breaking his wrist during Senior Bowl week.

Bledsoe, who had 130 tackles in 46 college starts, began practicing Nov. 26 and was activated when his 21-day window expired.

“Josh got a late start, obviously, because of the situation he had in the spring,” said Belichick. “That was unfortunate, but when he got an opportunity to practice the last 2½ weeks, he’s done a good job and showed positively.”

Thomas remembered fondly

Belichick offered some thoughts on recently deceased receiver Demaryius Thomas, who had a short stint in New England: “This is a great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity ahead, had great relationships with everybody from the top on down to the lowest ball boy or whatever teammates, always had a smile on his face, worked hard, great team player, and very passionate and compassionate individual.” … The Dolphins claimed linebacker Calvin Munson, who was released by the Patriots Tuesday … The Patriots were awarded Germany as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area initiative. For at least the next five years, the program will allow the Patriots opportunities in marketing, sponsorships, fan events, and merchandise sales in Germany. The NFL is working toward hosting a game in Germany in 2022 or ‘23.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.