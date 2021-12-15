How new women’s hockey coach Liz Keady Norton quickly has Dartmouth back in the thick of ECAC race

“I think Dartmouth is a very special place,” said Keady Norton. “The alums speak so highly of this place, and I want us to get back to the Dartmouth teams of before.”

Keady Norton, a graduate of Big Green Ivy League foe Princeton, leaped at the opportunity, even though the road ahead wouldn’t be easy.

In May, Liz Keady Norton got a long-awaited Division 1 head coaching job. The Braintree native coached at Andover High and served as an assistant at Union, Harvard, and Boston University before Dartmouth finally came calling, seeking the right person to bring its women’s program out from the basement of ECAC Hockey.

Those Dartmouth teams of before were women’s hockey royalty. The program started in the late 1970s, not long after women were first admitted to Dartmouth. In the early 2000s, Dartmouth made four of the first five Women’s Frozen Fours and captured four ECAC titles.

In their last two seasons, however, the Big Green went 5-12-3 (2018-19) and 7-19-3 (2019-20). In fact, Dartmouth has not had a record above .500 since 2012-13.

Despite the recent lack of success, Keady Norton found a roster ready to turn around the program’s fate.

“[The team] is a really hard-working group who are eager to get some more wins,” said Keady Norton. “They dealt with a lot of change, with new coaches, a new athletic director, and COVID.”

One of her first steps in reimagining the program was hiring an all-female coaching staff. While still somewhat rare in the Division 1 game, the Ivy League is leading the way in the hiring of both female head coaches and mostly female staffs.

Keady Norton brought Steph Moberg, one of the best Division 3 players of the early 2010s and a longtime assistant at Merrimack, to Dartmouth. She then hired one of her former players at BU, Nina Rodgers, whom Keady Norton believes to be the first Black assistant coach in Division 1 women’s hockey. (It’s been a season of firsts. Kelsey Koelzer became the first Black head coach in women’s college hockey when Arcadia University began play this fall.)

“To me, having an all-female staff was important,” said Keady Norton. “I think that it is more impactful. I think it’s right for the game.”

In addition to benefiting her current team, Keady Norton hopes that her staffing selections encourage her players and others to eventually find themselves behind the bench.

“I want more younger players to have female coaches, and maybe not see it for the first time when they get to high school or college,” said Keady Norton.

With a staff hired, Keady Norton’s next step was to wait … and wait. While she watched other teams drop the puck on their seasons, Ivy League teams had to wait until mid-October, since their first day of classes wasn’t until mid-to-late September.

“They didn’t get here until Sept. 13,” said Keady Norton. “You are literally wearing a jersey in a game a month after you arrive, and that can be a challenge when you don’t know everyone well.”

Challenges aside, Dartmouth served notice that things had changed for the better when it defeated nationally ranked Cornell in just its third game of the season, 4-3. In the weeks following, the Big Green earned impressive wins against St. Lawrence and Vermont. They now find themselves at the winter break with a 7-8 record, equaling their highest win total from the last five seasons.

Keady Norton knows that opponents are beginning to take Dartmouth more seriously. That’s one of her goals.

“I hope we are known as an overachieving team again rather than an underachieving one,” she said.

Pulling out all the stops

At the holiday break, it is clear that some of the nation’s best goaltending is in New England, especially Hockey East, where four of the nation’s top 10 netminders play.

“The goaltending is really good in our league,” said Dave Flint, the coach of conference-leading Northeastern. “With as much firepower as we have, we’ve had nights that we’ve really struggled to score goals because of it.”

To no one’s surprise, Flint’s goalie, Aerin Frankel, continues to amass stellar stats. Her .962 save percentage and 0.94 goals-against average rank second in the nation.

Connecticut freshman Megan Warrener is third in the nation with a 1.05 GAA. Providence’s tandem of Mireille Kingsley (.950) and Sandra Abstreiter (.944) are fourth and sixth in the nation in save percentage.

The area’s great goaltending isn’t limited to Hockey East. Harvard senior Becky Dutton has a 1.59 GAA, and first-year Crimson netminder Alex Pellicci won her first three starts in impressive fashion.