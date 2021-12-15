Jenna Chaplain helps St. Mary’s net key girls’ hockey win

“The puck kind of got kicked to her, she was right there and she roofed it,” St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said. “She’s worked hard in those dirty areas in front of the net a lot, getting a little stronger, which is a good thing.”

The four-time Catholic Central All-Star scored the eventual game-winner, collecting a puck alongside the edge of the crease from a scrum and placing it top shelf for her third goal in two games, lifting second-ranked St. Mary’s over No. 12 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 3-1, Wednesday night at Connery Rink.

In a back-and-forth game, St. Mary’s needed its best player to make a play. Jenna Chaplain did just that.

Chaplain, a junior from Peabody who has 136 career points, assisted on the game’s first goal. She found space at the top of the right circle, ripping a low shot. The rebound careened out to eighth-grader Julia Lambert (Wilmington), who pounced upon the loose puck and scored her first career goal.

“This is a transition for her, playing against older kids,” Pagliuca said. “I think she’s coming in, finding her way a little bit. Once she relaxes, I think you’re going to see her jump. She has the skill, read off of Jenna and Amanda a little bit, and I think in the second half of the year, she’s going to be a different player.”

The Peabody co-op (2-1) struck on a power-play goal to cut the deficit to one — freshman Sarah Powers found Catie Kampersal cutting down the middle of the ice in the neutral zone. The sophomore won the footrace and finished on the breakaway. Thirty seconds later, junior Maggie Pierce (Melrose) snuck in an off-angle shot along the goal line, answering quickly.

“Jenna and Maggie really came through when we needed them to,” Pagliuca said. “Jenna and Maggie really stepped up.”

The Spartans did a great job of staying in shooting lanes, blocking shots and forcing play to the outside in their zone. Rylee Smith, a junior from Gloucester, made 21 saves to earn the win. Her counterpart, senior Audrey Buckley, stopped 19 shots, including several breakaways.

“What I’m really happy with is the progress that my club has made at this point in the season,” Peabody co-op coach Michelle Roach said. “St. Mary’s is a top team in the state. I feel really good about the way that we play and I have more positive than negative, so it outweighs the frustration right now.”

Belmont 4, Stoneham/Wilmington 3 — Satie Taylor, Ruby Jones, and Lily Duffy netted third-period goals as the Marauders rallied from a two-goal deficit to pull out the Middlesex League win at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 4 — Grace Nelson’s overtime goal gave the visiting Shamrocks (1-1) the Catholic Central League victory. Julia Tamul also scored her first varsity goal for Feehan.

Boston Latin 4, Waltham 2 — Senior captain Sydney Hannon netted two goals for the Wolfpack (1-0) in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Small win at Veterans Memorial Rink in Waltham. Maeve Greeley added a goal, and Courtney Lenz scored her first career goal to round out the scoring for Boston Latin.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nantucket 2 — Amelia Veara scored twice and Delaney Burrell added a goal and assist as the Dolphins (1-0) pulled out the narrow Cape & Islands win at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Falmouth 8, Martha’s Vineyard 4 — Senior Sam McKenzie eclipsed the 100-point mark in her career with the Clippers (2-0) in a Cape & Islands League win at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hanover 3, Plymouth 0 — Sam Burke registered 42 saves to preserve a shutout for the Hawks (1-0) at Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Matignon 2, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Kyleigh Green and Alexa McKim netted goals for the Crusaders (1-0-1) in their Catholic Central League tie against host Matignon at Stoneham Arena.

Medfield/Norton 10, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 0 — Cassie McDonald scored a hat trick in a dominant season-opening shutout for the Warriors (1-0) in Tri-Valley League action.

Boys’ basketball

Lexington Christian 52, Chapel Hill 49 — With LC trailing by 3 with 10 seconds left, senior captain Randy Nova (18 points) tied the game for the Lions (2-0) before stealing the ensuing inbound pass and winning the game with a second 3-point shot with 1 second left. Senior Aidan Clarke added 18 points for the hosts.

Monomoy 52, Dennis-Yarmouth 51 — Senior Michael Rocco helped carry the Sharks (2-0) to a Cape & Islands League win with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Chandler Cheron led Monomoy with 14 rebounds. Freshmen Jackson Rocco tallied 13 points, and classmates Jackson Morneau and Finn Hyora posted 8 points each.

Somerset Berkley 56, Mt. Hope (R.I.) 46 — A 27-point, 21-rebound performance from Ethan Dias led the Raiders (1-0) to a season-opening win in the nonleague matchup. Brendan McDonald scored 12 points.

Girls’ basketball

Beaver Country Day 56, Berwick 38 — Senior Oralye Kiefer scored 22 points to help Beaver CD (3-0) preserve its perfect start to the season.

Brooks 69, Groton 37 — Kendall Eddy (25 points, 5 steals), Samantha Dewey (18 points, 14 rebounds, 7 blocks), and Taina Mair (15 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) powered Brooks (4-1) to a commanding Independent School League win.

Holbrook 39, South Shore Christian 22 — Alyssa Slamin led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points in the nonleague victory.

Somerset Berkley 50, Mt. Hope (R.I.) 33 — Gabriela Nugent led the Blue Raiders (1-0) with 14 points, and six players scored at least 7 points in the nonleague win.

St. George’s 59, Phillips Andover 48 — Nicole Parks (20 points), Laura Johnson-Shedd (17 points), and Aleah Bracey (10 points) carried host St. George’s (1-1) to the nonleague win.

Wrestling

Burlington 42, Malden Catholic 12 — Ahmad Kiswani picked up his first win at 182 pounds for the Red Devils (1-3), helping the visitors pick up their first win of the season. Jaden Alford (170), Ronan Noke (195), and Timmy Vadnais (220) each won their matches as well.

St. John’s Prep 66, Whittier 6 — Braedon Goes (106 pounds), Adam Schaeublin (132), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Zach Richardson (182), Marc Pineiro (195), and Charlie Smith (285) recorded pins for Prep (5-0) in the nonleague win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.