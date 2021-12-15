Like the rest of the world, sports, often viewed as an escape, can’t escape COVID-19

The virus has reminded us of that, wreaking havoc on the sports world in recent days with cancellations and the type of positive results players and coaches don’t want. It’s often easy to think of the sports world as operating apart from and parallel to the real world, an alternate reality. But in reality, the sports world is inextricably a part of the real world, never more so than with this virus.

Like Aaron Rodgers, the sports world isn’t as immunized from COVID-19 as it wanted to believe and as we believed it to be. Sports are an escape from the drudgery and reality of everyday life for many of us, but there is no escaping the reach and the repercussions of a global pandemic.

COVID is the one common opponent that every team has on its schedule, and even with vaccinations and booster shots, no one has been able to end COVID’s season. Human hubris and mental fatigue convinced us we were past the pandemic in sports. No such Patriot-like luck.

According to the latest CDC numbers, the seven-day average of cases increased 37.3 percent over the previous period. That number — 37.3 percent — is solid if you’re an NBA 3-point shooter. It’s ominous in a public health crisis.

The NFL looks to be in the worst shape, only because it has the worst timing. The league is coming down the stretch of its extended regular season, poised to play some of its most meaningful games in the final four weeks. Now, those games could be determined by who is available to play, not how a team plays. That’s the nightmare scenario for any professional sports league.

Here’s a quick accounting of the fast-rising toll of COVID-related complications and cancellations across sports:

▪ Close to home, the Bruins lost Tuesday night to Vegas without forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith after the two entered NHL COVID protocols. Boston just got back coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday after he tested positive and missed two weeks. Both the Calgary Flames, who had nine players and a staff member test positive, and the Carolina Hurricanes are idled by the virus.

The Flames had three games postponed and can’t resume practicing until Friday at the earliest. The Hurricanes’ game with Minnesota on Tuesday was postponed after six Carolina players entered protocols. As of Wednesday, nine NHL games had been postponed this season because of outbreaks on four teams, and those numbers are likely to go up.

“It can happen to anybody,” said Cassidy. “I thought I was fairly safe as well, vaccinated. So, you just keep your fingers crossed with this. But in general, you hope it doesn’t go through your team ... I think it really puts you behind the eight-ball.”

▪ In the NBA, COVID is becoming as common as ignoring traveling. The Chicago Bulls are shut down after having 10 players enter protocols. The Brooklyn Nets have seven players out because of COVID regulations, including James Harden. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entered protocols just a day after losing to the Celtics at TD Garden on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice Tuesday after three players landed in COVID care guidelines.

▪ No league is dealing with more COVID carnage (in the metaphorical sense) than the NFL. On Monday, a record 37 players landed on the league’s COVID reserve list. That was followed by 29 more Wednesday, 28 due to positive tests, according to ESPN. Seven teams are now in enhanced COVID protocols: the Browns, Falcons, Lions, Vikings, Washington, Bears, and Rams, who closed their facility after 13 players landed on the COVID list.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that coach Kevin Stefanski joined the list of those testing positive. The team already was working virtually.

So far, the Patriots, who dealt with a significant COVID outbreak last year leading to the postponement of two games, have been spared the worst in this latest spike.

The team did have safety Kyle Dugger, who returned to practice Tuesday, miss its win over the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 6. Running back J.J. Taylor is still on COVID reserve. Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu missed time because of COVID earlier this season.

“We can’t think because we play in the NFL and we want to be healthy that we’re going to shield ourselves and not get COVID,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty, a member of the hospital board at Boston Medical Center. “You try to tell guys to be smart and let’s do different things, but it’s the realization that numbers are climbing.”

The NFL is a league that prides itself on parity — trumpeting the fact that with four weeks left 28 of 32 teams are still alive for one of the 14 playoff berths. Twenty-four teams have at least six wins, the most in NFL history through 14 weeks.

But now the NFL is facing the possibility that virology and not competitive parity could determine playoff spots. That’s the risk you take in introducing a 17-game regular season during a global pandemic, especially with the crucible of that season taking place during the holidays and the onset of winter. That’s exactly when people congregate indoors more often and for longer periods.

The NFL can insulate itself from a lot of issues that other multibillion-dollar industries can’t — the (sort of) investigation of Washington owner Daniel Snyder has demonstrated that once again. But even the almighty NFL, the king of pro sports leagues, must bend to the will of a virulent virus.

This week is reminding us that COVID is still a very formidable opponent for everyone. Vigilance and patience remain required.

Like the Patriots, the fading of the virus was prematurely declared.

“It’s the realization of COVID isn’t going anywhere,” said McCourty. “It’s not an NFL problem. It’s not a Patriot problem. We deal with this worldly.”

Whether that’s the real world or the sports one.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.