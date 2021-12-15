Nonleague schedules, and which opponents teams play, rate highly among girls’ basketball storylines

Mix in last year’s spectator and scheduling restrictions, and programs face a concoction of challenges when choosing and scouting opponents.

After most were confined to league play in the modified 2020-21 season, schools are free to schedule nonleague opponents as they would in years past. But the MIAA’s new power ratings, which weigh both margin of victory and opposing strength, make each game on the calendar more important than ever.

The return of widespread nonconference high school basketball in the Bay State is a sign of the game’s gradual march toward normalcy. It might also be this winter’s biggest curveball.

“I think we were very thoughtful in looking at the schedule and trying to anticipate how the power rankings would then impact any potential future playoff games,” Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey said.

Schools in different regions and conferences face their own obstacles. The Trojans are in the five-school Southeast Conference and have a high degree of flexibility to schedule strong opponents. This also puts B-R at the mercy of teams from larger leagues that have only a select few available dates on the calendar.

“We have to take whatever date they can give us,” Seavey said. “Sometimes it may be that we might be playing back-to-back [games] or playing on an odd day.”

Compare that with Central Catholic, which resides in the 11-team Merrimack Valley Conference. The Raiders have only a small handful of nonleague games on tap to potentially bolster their power rating. But coach Casey Grange is confident that between those opponents and the tough MVC, her team will be tested plenty.

“We’re obviously trying to play the best out there so we’re the most prepared when it comes to tournament time,” said Grange, after the Raiders opened the season Tuesday night with a 51-50 win over Bishop Fenwick.

“I think, based on how all the tournaments played out in the fall, the cream rises to the top and strength of schedule does help you.”

Timing isn’t the only hurdle. Teams on the Cape such as Nauset Regional have to persevere through long treks to play desired opponents out of their area. The Warriors have scheduled a home-and-home series with Bishop Fenwick, take on Norwell and Plymouth North, and will host Tantasqua, which will make a 148-mile drive from Sturbridge.

“Our league is a geographic league,” Nauset coach John Piemontese said. “We have to play schools that are much smaller than us because they’re part of our conference. So yeah, [the power ratings] definitely had a major factor, and when we went out to schedule games and look for nonleague opponents, we made calls to some big schools.”

St. Mary’s was aggressive on the calendar last season, playing 23 games in and out of the Catholic Central League — double the total of many other teams. For coach Jeff Newhall, also the school’s athletic director, scheduling this season feels manageable, but has its own uncertainties.

The Spartans travel to Marco Island, Fla, this week, and will play three teams in the Naples area. In a power ratings sense, the opponents literally mean nothing; since those schools won’t play anyone else in the MIAA, their strength of schedule is zero. Newhall isn’t overly concerned about the numbers, but he is intrigued to see how they impact things in the first year.

“‘We looked at [the trip] more from a team activity, building great camaraderie for the kids . . . moreso than who we’re playing on the power ratings. But it is going to be interesting to see how it does affect that,” he said.

The consensus challenge seems to be: How well do teams really know their nonleague opponents? Coaches are leaning heavily on word of mouth, social media and internet profiles since they could scarcely get into gyms last season.

“It was incredibly difficult,” Seavey said. “And so more so this year than any other year past, we really went on reputation — reputation of the program [and] reputation of the coaches.”

Courtside chatter

▪ No. 18 Scituate finished 11-2 last winter and should be in the mix in Division 2 this year. The Sailors’ starting lineup features five juniors, three of whom have started for two seasons already.

“They’ve been playing together for eight years,” coach Sara Tondorf said. “This is their time to shine.”

Captain Grace McNamara, who averaged 14 points per game last year and scored 27 in the Sailors’ season-opening win over Archbishop Williams, is at the crux of everything the Sailors do. Guards Sarah Fogarty and Lindsey Hausmann are elite defenders and passers, Grace Love is a versatile forward who can hit 3-pointers and drive to the rim, and Emilia Rojik is a forward/center who has improved tremendously.

▪ Medfield is coming off an 8-1 season and returns 12 players and four starters from that squad. The Warriors are on the hunt for their third state title overall and first since 2017, but their path there is a bit different than they originally thought it would be.

In late March, Trinity-bound standout Lillie Cumming tore her anterior cruciate ligament She’s hoping to be back on the court in January barring any setbacks. In September, senior Ava Boudreau tore her ACL during a volleyball game, so she’ll miss the entire basketball season. One week into hoops season, the Warriors lost Amherst-bound Annie McCarthy to a broken wrist.

“Although these injuries leave big holes in our expected lineup for the season, all the players on our team are determined to work that much harder to help our team reach our goal,” coach Mark Nickerson said.

Seniors Maya Hilvert and Hannah Sampson, junior Kate Olenik, and sophomores Sadie Cumming, Kelly Blake, and Annie Stanton will be key parts of the equation.

▪ Senior Brigid Earley is in the middle of an extraordinary run for Franklin athletics. She’s gone undefeated in basketball as a starter the last two years, was the goalie on the state finalist lacrosse team, and was an all-star on the volleyball team that made it to the semifinals.

“In an age where three-sport athletes are going extinct, Brigid is finding incredible success in all three sports,” Franklin coach John Leighton said.

▪ Senior guard Emelia O’Gilvie surpassed 1,000 career points for Boston Latin in a 69-52 triumph over Waltham on Tuesday.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.