The Patriots’ defense has dominated opponents lately, but Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be hard to contain

“Jonathan Taylor is having an amazing season,” Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon said Wednesday morning. “He can take the ball anywhere. He can do anything with the ball. He’s been very trustworthy. As he goes, the team’s gone.”

Just ask the Bills, who watched Taylor rack up 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns on their home turf in a 41-15 loss in Week 11. Ask fantasy football owners that have reaped the benefits of Taylor’s production. Or ask any member of the Patriots’ defense, which has spent the week watching film in preparation for Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis.

Taylor, in his second season, has emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs, rushing for a league-best 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns through 13 games. He also leads the league in rushing first downs (86) and rushes of at least 10 yards (39).

The impressive stats go on and on. He’s eclipsed 100 yards in seven games, including four of his last five. He’s logged the league’s two longest runs of the year, rumbling for gains of 78 and 83 yards. He’s also registered two of the league’s four fastest speeds as a ball carrier, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, reaching 22.05 miles per hour on a 78-yard rushing touchdown in Week 9 and 21.83 m.p.h. on a 1-yard rushing touchdown, though the latter was called back because of a holding penalty.

The 22-year-old Taylor, in the words of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, is a beast.

“Taylor’s a hard guy to tackle,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “He’s strong, runs through a lot of arm tackles, and then he’s very fast. Not many players defensively that can catch him. If he gets out in the open, he can turn that 8- or 10-yard run into a 60-yard touchdown.”

Added outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, “His production is off the charts relative to a lot of other players in the league right now.”

Stopping Taylor will be a tough task for New England’s defense, which has allowed just six rushing touchdowns, the fewest in the NFL. The unit has been porous at times, surrendering more than 100 rushing yards on six occasions. Five of those games, however, occurred in the first eight weeks of the season. The defense has been particularly ruthless of late, allowing 7.2 points per game in the last five.

Judon stressed the importance of setting the edge in order to funnel Taylor toward defensive linemen Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Christian Barmore. Letting Taylor get free, the Patriots know, is a recipe for disaster.

“Whenever you can give a guy like him just space, a hole, a crease, a crack, he takes advantage of it,” said linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “I don’t know how many 50-, 60-yard runs he’s got, but once he hits that first and second gear, once he sees that hole, he’s a hard guy not only to bring down but to catch.”

Added Bill Belichick, “He’s really been effective when he’s been able to get through the line of scrimmage and break a 60- or 70-yard run. It’s hard for teams to count on that in the running game. He’s been able to deliver for them with his speed and running ability.”

The fight at the line of scrimmage will be key. Players and coaches noted Taylor’s success is intertwined with the performance of the Colts’ offensive line, composed of left tackle Eric Fisher, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski, and right tackle Braden Smith.

Kelly sat out last weekend on the reserve/COVID-19 list but was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

“I think it starts with the front,” said Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. “A lot of people say it starts with Taylor, but you look at those guys up front. They’ve done a great job opening holes for the backs.”

Fisher spent eight seasons with the Chiefs before signing a one-year deal with the Colts this past offseason, but Nelson, Kelly, Glowinski, and Smith have played together since 2018.

The Colts drafted Nelson out of Notre Dame with the sixth overall pick in 2018, Kelly out of Alabama in the first round in 2016, and Smith out of Auburn in the second round in 2018.

The Patriots are well aware that the combination of Taylor and a stout offensive line will present a tough challenge.

“It’s like, ‘Wow,’ ” Mayo said. “If you take your foot off the gas for one second, this guy’s out the door.”

