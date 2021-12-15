Live updates: Tracking COVID-19 cancellations, postponements, and positive tests in pro leagues

We’ll be tracking the latest news, including postponements, positive tests, and other adjustments. Click here to refresh.

A surge in COVID-19 cases is disrupting ports teams and leagues around the globe, including in Boston.

COVID protocols

NFL: If a player is vaccinated, they must be asymptomatic and produce at least two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If they are unvaccinated, they are out a minimum of 10 days, and if they are asymptomatic they can come back after that period. After Thanksgiving, the NFL implemented heavier protocols and will require personnel working directly with players to get their booster by Dec. 27.

NBA: Beginning Friday, if a player doesn’t have their booster shot — the league says more than 60 percent of players do — they will be subject to daily testing. Right now, fully vaccinated players are exempted from daily testing, and must get tested if they 1. are symptomatic, 2. come into close contact with a positive individual, or 3. are required by local guidelines. A player can return to the court after either isolating for 10 days or testing negative twice, on separate days. They must also be cleared by a team and league physician.

NHL: Nearly all NHL players are vaccinated. They’re tested a minimum of every three days. If they test positive, they must isolate a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until they are asymptomatic.

Third EPL postponement in 4 days — 12:27 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff on Wednesday, becoming the third Premier League postponement in four days.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad,” the Premier League said. “As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first team players available to fulfil the match.”

But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment that Leicester’s request for Thursday’s game against Tottenham to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League. Leicester will be without nine players due to coronavirus-related issues and injuries.

Kings’ Alvin Gentry sidelined — 11:32 a.m.

ESPN is reporting that Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Patrice Bergeron enters COVID-19 protocol — 11:10 a.m.

Team captain Patrice Bergeron is entering COVID-19 protocols, the Bruins announced Wednesday morning.

The news comes a day after Brad Marchand, the team’s top scorer, and Craig Smith entered protocols.

Bergeron might need to miss the usual 10 days, meaning he could be out at least five games, until the Dec. 27 matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Marchand and Smith, if out 10 days, would also be sidelined until Dec. 27.

On Tuesday, without Marchand and Smith — two of their top six forwards — the Bruins lost, 4-1, to the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden.

Linus Ullmark, Connor Clifton, and John Moore were held out of Monday’s morning skate because of “testing issues.” Clifton and Moore were back on the ice Tuesday, on the third defensive pairing.

Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen were brought up from Providence on emergency recall. Neither played Monday night, and both were returned to the AHL after the game.

NHL facing slew of postponements amid COVID outbreaks — 11:00 a.m.

By Michael Silverman

The Bruins are one of several teams dealing with COVID-19 concerns. Coach Bruce Cassidy just returned to practice on Monday after testing positive and missing two weeks because of protocols.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I got it,” Cassidy said. “It can happen to anybody. I thought I was fairly safe as well, vaccinated. So you just keep your fingers crossed with this.”

The Calgary Flames, whom the Bruins played on Saturday, had three games this week postponed. That decision came before three more players entered protocol on Tuesday, running the team total to nine.

The Carolina Hurricanes, who played Calgary last Thursday, saw their Tuesday game against the Minnesota Wild postponed, with four additional positive tests putting the Hurricanes’ total at six. Their game was the NHL’s ninth postponement this season, joining Calgary’s and five last month including the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.

The NHL said in a statement it will provide a further update Wednesday. Plans to go on break in early February to allow its players to participate in the Beijing Olympics may be in doubt, should the league opt to use that planned break to re-schedule games.

Premier League to require vax or negative test to attend games — 10:11 a.m.

By Bloomberg News

Soccer fans in England will have to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination status or of a negative test when arriving at stadiums, or risk having to watch matches on the television instead.

“Checks will take place at all Premier League grounds,” the league said in a statement Wednesday, adding that supporters risk being denied entry if they fail to show they’re vaccinated or have tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

The move is in line with new rules introduced by the U.K. government to get the country through the omicron crisis, which also expand the use of face coverings, along with an accelerated vaccine booster program.

The rules, which apply to everyone from age 18, will also require that fans fill in a self-declaration confirming that they’re able to comply with the demand even before games.

Browns’ outbreak: Mayfield, Stefanski test positive; 13 players on COVID list — 9:46 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak has widened and worsened.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit.

Stefanski’s positive test was first announced by the team, which then put Mayfield, starting safety John Johnson III, nickel back Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The latest positive tests came one day after the team placed eight players, including top receiver Jarvis Landry and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr., on the COVID-19 list.

Last week, the Browns were missing three key players due to coronavirus positives: tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan. Their status for this week remains uncertain.

In hopes of mitigating any more spread, the Browns are holding three separate walk-through practices on Wednesday and closing them to the media.

It’s hardly an ideal situation for the Browns (7-6), who have been inconsistent all season and are preparing for Saturday’s matchup against the Raiders (6-7) on a short week. Both teams are fighting for playoff spots in the bunched-up AFC race.

Despite the outbreak in Cleveland, an NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.” The league said before the season that no games would be postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks and that forfeits could be in play.

The Browns are on the extreme end of what has been a major rise in COVID-19 cases across the league this week. There were 65 reported cases on Monday and Tuesday, the worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started.

Stefanski is vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the team said in a statement he’s “feeling fine.” He’s not currently showing any symptoms and will continue to coach the team remotely this week.

Stefanski and the other positive players will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s game.

Nets barely have enough players due to COVID concerns — 11:50 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets were without seven players, including James Harden, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Nets only had enough remaining players to take the court against the Toronto Raptors because Kevin Durant was upgraded from questionable. They won, 131-129, in overtime.

Aside from Harden, the Nets were missing starter LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry along with reserves Jevon Carter, James Johnson, Bruce Brown and Paul Millsap.

“It’s unfortunate for sure,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said before the game. About a half-hour after he had finished — and an hour before the opening tip — the team announced Harden and Brown had been placed into COVID-19 protocols.

“First we concern ourselves with their health and safety. Fortunately for us, they’re predominantly asymptomatic but there will be a period of time required for them to test negative (before we can) have our full group available again.”

Nash also said “a couple coaches (and) a couple staff (members)” had been placed in protocols.

“We’re not naive enough to not have concerns about more people contracting the virus, but that’s out of our hands,” Nash said. “Overall, we can’t do a lot right now except wait for results to come in and control what’s in our hands.”

Giannis, Harden enter COVID protocols — 10:01 p.m.

By the Washington Post

One day after a coronavirus outbreak forced the NBA to postpone games for the first time this season, a pair of former MVP winners entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden entered the coronavirus protocols Tuesday, the latest sign of mounting coronavirus concerns for the league as its annual Christmas Day showcase games approach. Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, the Bucks said. Harden missed a matchup Tuesday with the Raptors.

Earlier Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice after guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive and was placed in the covid-19 protocols. Several teams have dealt with outbreaks, including the Chicago Bulls, who had two games postponed this week because 10 of their players, including stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, were in the protocols. Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and James Johnson are among six Nets players currently in the protocols.

OBJ lands on COVID list; NFL reports 28 positives on Tuesday — 6:49 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was added to the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday as the NFL reported 28 more positive tests among players in the league’s worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started.

There were 37 positive tests among players Monday, and the Kansas City Chiefs placed one key player in the health and safety protocols each day with a crucial AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers looming Thursday.

Beckham was among nine Rams players to go on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, pushing that club’s total to 13, while Cleveland is now dealing with its second major outbreak of the season. Receiver Jarvis Landry was among eight Browns players added to the list, putting their total at 11. Cleveland plays the Las Vegas Raiders at home Saturday.

“We’ll get our work in,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s what we do. We’ve done it before.”

Safety Jordan Fuller, the Rams’ leading tackler, and fellow defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes went on the list along with tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson, injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad members Jonah Williams and Tyler Hall. Only Beckham and Fuller have played regularly in a major role for LA this season.

The Rams are home against Seattle on Sunday after beating NFC West-leading Arizona on Monday night. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed the 30-23 victory over the Cardinals after being placed in the protocols hours before kickoff. Beckham had a TD catch in the win.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol a day after receiver Josh Gordon tested positive. Coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available against the Chargers.





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.