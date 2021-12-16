In ‘Ascension,’ showing the material side of dialectical materialism in China

That might sound pretty dry, but the film’s fascinating and sometimes surreal sequences put the magic back in dialectical materialism. Many of the factory sequences leave you wondering what’s being assembled. One begins with workers putting together metal rods and gizmos. Gradually the apparatuses take on human form and are transferred to another unit that fleshes them out, screwing on heads, adding jiggling flesh, and tinting areolae to create creepily convincing sex dolls. A crew of women work at putting on the finishing touches — “This private part hasn’t been trimmed,” admonishes a supervisor. It’s like a naughty episode of “How It’s Made” on the Discovery Channel but with an emphasis on the people making the product.

Jessica Kingdon takes the title of her debut feature documentary, “ Ascension, ” from a poem her great-grandfather wrote in 1912 about the downfall of the Qing dynasty. Kingdon’s film also contemplates a downfall — that of the socialist ideals that have succumbed to corporate greed and Western-style consumerism. With her acute eye for visual metaphors and lyrical absurdity, with fluid, subtle montage, backed by an evocative electronic soundtrack, she composes a poetic essay on the state of production, service, marketing, and consumption in China today.

Kingdon turns her focus to the service industry, which has grown and evolved in China to serve the desires of the newly wealthy class. A group of well-dressed young people are gathered around a finely appointed table. They are butlers in training. An instructor meticulously measures the distance between cutlery and chinaware to make sure everything is precisely set. Another explains that the reason crystal tumblers have mouths wider than the rest of the glass is to accommodate Westerners’ bigger noses.

Great wealth requires protection; and in one episode Kingdon visits a training camp for bodyguards. The candidates, dressed in identical suits, perform rote exercises with plastic guns, protecting invisible clients. One trainee screws up, and the drill instructor verbally abuses him and orders him to do push-ups.

Such discipline is not limited to security services. At a corporate instruction school, the uniformed students pledge allegiance to the company. Later, dressed in cammies, they march on a parade ground and engage in a tortuous, meaningless group exercise in which they form a circle and rhythmically twist a rope-like band faster and faster. As agony distorts their faces the coach barks, “When you have troubles at work use today’s spirit to fight it!”

Still, the human element will break through. After the drill team at the corporate camp is dismissed, two women skip playfully to the building where they will be fingerprinted. And the tough drill instructor at the bodyguard school keeps a cute baby goat as a pet. For late capitalism, whether in China or the United States, fun is a valuable commodity. In a drone shot, Kingdon shows a mass of people in pink-and-yellow inner tubes floating in a channel at a water park. They look like corpuscles in a blood stream, or manufactured items rolling along an assembly line.

