Barack Obama shares his favorite books of 2021

Continuing what has become an annual tradition of sharing his pop culture favorites, former president Barack Obama on Wednesday shared his top book picks of 2021.

Since he left office in 2017, Obama has shared his favorite books, songs, and movies and TV shows at the end of each year, offering a glimpse into what the former president enjoyed reading, watching, and listening to — and maybe even providing a few recommendations along the way.

This year’s book list (the first of his favorites to be released) includes a local author. Amor Towles, the novelist who wrote The Lincoln Highway, grew up in Dedham.