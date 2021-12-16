Barack Obama shares his favorite books of 2021

Continuing what has become an annual tradition of sharing his pop culture favorites, former president Barack Obama on Wednesday shared his top book picks of 2021.
Since he left office in 2017, Obama has shared his favorite books, songs, and movies and TV shows at the end of each year, offering a glimpse into what the former president enjoyed reading, watching, and listening to — and maybe even providing a few recommendations along the way.
This year’s book list (the first of his favorites to be released) includes a local author. Amor Towles, the novelist who wrote The Lincoln Highway, grew up in Dedham.
“Art always sustains and nourishes the soul,” Obama said in a Twitter post listing his selections. “But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year.”
Here’s a look at Obama’s 2021 favorites:
- Matrix by Lauren Groff
- How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
- The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
- The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
- Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott
- Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
- These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
- Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
- Aftershocks by Nadia Owusu
- Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
- The Love Songs of W.E.B. Dubois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
- Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang
Obama also provided a reminder of books he recommended over the summer, which also included a pick from a Boston-area native: Author Patrick Radden Keefe grew up in Dorchester:
- At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop
- Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen
- Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- When we Cease to Understand the World by Benjamin Labatut
- Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future by Elizabeth Kolbert
- Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen
- Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
- Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
- The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris
- Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
