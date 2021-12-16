fb-pixel Skip to main content

Barack Obama shares his favorite movies of 2021, including ‘West Side Story,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ and ‘Summer of Soul’

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated December 16, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Barack Obama dropped his annual list of favorite movies.
Barack Obama dropped his annual list of favorite movies.PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama is rolling out his annual “best of” picks in books, music, and movies, and on Thursday, he revealed his 14 favorite films of 2021.

“Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” the former president said in a tweet featuring a list of all his picks.

Among the films included are “Drive My Car,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “Summer of Soul,” which also won big awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics on Sunday. A few Globe film critic favorites also made Obama’s list, including “C’mon, C’mon,” “West Side Story,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Advertisement

Since he left office in 2017, Obama has shared his favorite books, songs, movies, and TV shows at the end of each year, offering a glimpse into what the former president enjoyed reading, watching, and listening to — and no doubt providing a few recommendations along the way.

“Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff,” Obama continued on Twitter. “So if you have you own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!”

Here’s a look at Obama’s 2021 favorites in film:

Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video