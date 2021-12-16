Barack Obama shares his favorite movies of 2021, including ‘West Side Story,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ and ‘Summer of Soul’

“Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” the former president said in a tweet featuring a list of all his picks.

Barack Obama is rolling out his annual “best of” picks in books , music, and movies, and on Thursday, he revealed his 14 favorite films of 2021.

Advertisement

Since he left office in 2017, Obama has shared his favorite books, songs, movies, and TV shows at the end of each year, offering a glimpse into what the former president enjoyed reading, watching, and listening to — and no doubt providing a few recommendations along the way.

“Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff,” Obama continued on Twitter. “So if you have you own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!”

Here’s a look at Obama’s 2021 favorites in film:

Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.