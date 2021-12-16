Barack Obama shares his favorite movies of 2021, including ‘West Side Story,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ and ‘Summer of Soul’

Barack Obama is rolling out his annual “best of” picks in books, music, and movies, and on Thursday, he revealed his 14 favorite films of 2021.
“Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” the former president said in a tweet featuring a list of all his picks.
Among the films included are “Drive My Car,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “Summer of Soul,” which also won big awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics on Sunday. A few Globe film critic favorites also made Obama’s list, including “C’mon, C’mon,” “West Side Story,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Since he left office in 2017, Obama has shared his favorite books, songs, movies, and TV shows at the end of each year, offering a glimpse into what the former president enjoyed reading, watching, and listening to — and no doubt providing a few recommendations along the way.
“Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff,” Obama continued on Twitter. “So if you have you own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!”
Here’s a look at Obama’s 2021 favorites in film:
- “Drive My Car”
- “Summer of Soul”
- “West Side Story”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Pig”
- “Passing”
- “The Card Counter”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
- “Old Henry”
- “The Last Duel”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “C’mon C’mon”
- “Quo Vadia, Aida?”
