Ben Affleck looks to set the record straight on comments about Jennifer Garner: ‘That’s not true’

The Cambridge native appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new film, “The Tender Bar.” But Affleck quickly launched into an impassioned discussion of the “long-form, in-depth” conversation he had with Howard Stern the day prior, which aired on SiriusXM.

An emotional Ben Affleck sought to tamp down backlash Wednesday night over comments he made earlier in the week about his divorce from Jennifer Garner and his struggles with sobriety.

Affleck told Kimmel that because the “movie is about family and all this stuff that’s meaningful to me,” he and Stern talked at length about his relationship with Garner, whom he married in 2005 and divorced in 2018, his battle with alcoholism, and other life challenges, and how he is “so proud” of the way he works with Garner to “do the best that we can” for their three children.

“I was really happy with it,” the “Good Will Hunting” star said about the Stern interview. “I thought, ‘Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, you know, self-evaluating things.’ And then I started seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter.”

Affleck had drawn fire from many online after what he said about his marriage with the “Alias” actress, including that he would “probably still be drinking” if they had remained together and that neither wanted “this to be the model that our kids see of a marriage.”

“Part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I was trapped,” Affleck told Stern. “I was like, I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?”

Affleck added that he was spurred to get sober after recognizing the impact his alcoholism had on his kids and that his divorce from Garner was done amicably.

But many interpreted his comments as the “Argo” director chalking up his drinking problems to Garner, which Affleck vigorously disputed while rehashing the controversy with Kimmel.

“I’m happy to be sad ‘Batman.’ I’m happy to be Dunkin’ Donuts and the meme,” Affleck continued. But when it comes to his kids, the actor said he has to “draw a line.”

“That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom,” Affleck said. He pointed out that being in the public spotlight means the inevitable negative press, “but like not with my kids — don’t do that.”

Watch the full interview below:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.