For Jayoung Kim, Wellesley Chamber Players is a passion project

Specifically, the Korean-born pianist wanted to re-create the atmosphere that enchanted her when she participated in a 2014 masterclass series led by the late pianist Paul Badura-Skoda in the small Italian town of Briosco. “All of a sudden, the concert hall was full of hundreds of people,” Kim recalled animatedly. Young people who lived in the town showed up to listen, and there was a reception afterward. “It was so energetic, and dynamic . . . and then I thought maybe I could start something like this in Wellesley.”

When Jayoung Kim founded the Wellesley Chamber Players in 2015, it never crossed her mind how many roles she would soon be playing in the newborn organization — with performer, presenter, producer, and chauffeur being only a few of those. “I just wanted to create something,” said Kim in a Zoom interview. “To do something with my too-much energy.”

Advertisement

Six years later, the Wellesley Chamber Players is now an established nonprofit organization, presenting several concerts per year. The next one, the seasonally apt “Winter Winds,” will take place on Dec. 19 at the Dana Hall School, where Kim teaches piano and chamber music.

Kim herself doesn’t live in Wellesley (she has lived in Boston for 10 years) but got to know the town through her work at Dana Hall, and she appreciated a lot about it — but saw lots of room for growth when it came to the arts. When she played some concerts in town, she said, the halls were nearly empty. “Somehow, the town was not really cultivated much, arts-wise,” said Kim, who also teaches in the preparatory division at New England Conservatory.

In founding the Wellesley Chamber Players, she set out to change that. “I wanted to do four concerts, so I asked for four dates and that was it,” she said. At first, “there was barely anybody in the audience. Like, five people, or something.” Kim e-mailed her friends, put fliers all over town, and slowly the audience grew. By the time the pandemic hit, the average size of the audience had grown to 80 or 90 people.

Advertisement

“The mission is,” she says, “just to make the community more vibrant.”

To fulfill that mission on a shoestring budget, Kim gave herself a crash course in ensemble management. She uses resources from Dana Hall to print fliers and coordinates with the school to secure spaces for concerts. As soon as the dates are confirmed, she starts programming the concert season and recruiting musicians. She manages all the social media and e-mail communications, writes the organization’s newsletter, and solicits and processes donations. (Concert admission is by suggested donation; no one is turned away.) Her one-woman enterprise even extends to simple logistics: If musicians don’t have a car and can’t get to Wellesley easily, she picks them up in her car and drives them there.

“Most of the times I’ve gone over, she has the whole group in tow,“ said violinist Geneva Lewis, who has participated in several Wellesley Chamber Players concerts.

Lewis was an undergraduate at New England Conservatory when Kim recruited her string quartet to participate in a concert. Lewis had never formally met Kim, but she felt at ease instantly. “Even when I didn’t know her, rehearsals were immediately so comfortable and friendly,” Lewis said. “We worked hard . . . but there was not a rehearsal where everyone wouldn’t be laughing and having such a great time. And Jayoung is always the first one to start laughing. I think this atmosphere she’s created is very unique.”

Advertisement

With live performances back on after a year of virtual concerts, Kim has big visions for the future. She wants to include more repertoire by living composers, to give concerts in different cities, and to bring the group to chamber music competitions that dried up during the pandemic. She’s already introduced one new branch of programming this year with WCP Soloists, which invites visiting performers for solo recitals and master classes with local high school students from Dana Hall and elsewhere.

Lewis isn’t sure where she’ll go after she completes her in-progress artist’s diploma at NEC. But if she can make it, she said, she’d “absolutely love” to come back and play in more Wellesley Chamber Players concerts. “It’s always such a fun, and warm, and positive experience,” she said. “It’s a privilege to be part of that.”

In her efforts to re-create the festive, cozy atmosphere she experienced in Italy, Kim got in the habit of hosting receptions after each concert, with food, drinks, and opportunities for musicians and audience to mingle. Because of the ongoing pandemic, that’s off the table at the moment, and Kim is looking forward to that being safe again. “We’re still talking a little bit, but that’s not the same,” she said.

But Kim is happy to be putting on one final hat, that of team chef, and cooking post-concert meals again for musicians starting this Sunday. “She makes great cheesecakes,” Lewis enthused. “I remember her telling me she can make a cake from scratch in 30 minutes without a recipe, something ridiculous like that. That sounds impossible.”

Advertisement

In the kitchen and the concert hall, “impossible” seems more like all in a day’s work.





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.