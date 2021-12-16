Jorge R. Pombo’s ‘Variations on Sargent’s Daughters’ is a dark and dizzying portrait of the times

Spanish painter Jorge R. Pombo revisits “The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit” in a show at Childs Gallery. Just as Sargent echoed Velázquez, Pombo engages with Sargent, by way of mid-20th-century action painting and other techniques.

John Singer Sargent’s “The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit,” painted in Paris in 1882 and a gem of the Museum of Fine Arts’s collection, at first confused viewers. It is neither a traditional portrait nor a traditional interior. Sargent placed the four girls in a darkened foyer and clad them in ordinary pinafores rather than fine dresses. The composition was unnervingly modern. It also nodded to Spanish master Diego Velázquez’s 1656 masterpiece, “Las Meninas,” depicting a princess, her maids, and others including the artist — an earlier vault forward in the realm of portraits dense with meaning.

Working in Italy at the height of the pandemic, Pombo faithfully crafted replicas of Sargent’s large painting, as well as fragments of it on smaller canvases. Then he sprayed them with turpentine and watched the images dissolve.

Jorge R. Pombo, Spanish, "Variation on Singer Sargent's 'The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit' (2)," 2020 Courtesy Childs Gallery

Defacing the iconic scene, Pombo at once stands on Sargent’s shoulders and tears him down. But there’s more. Sargent’s painting, with its deep shadows and disconnected gazes, already suggests unease in the household. Pombo, painting in plague times, dives into the void Sargent opened with his darkness.

It’s dizzying. Making “Variation on Singer Sargent’s ‘The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit,’” he swooped over the damp, pitted turpentine haze with a housepainter’s brush. Three of the girls disappear in a painterly wave, while on the left, a smeared 8-year-old Mary Louisa appears about to be swept away.

Jorge R. Pombo, "Variation on Singer Sargent's 'The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit' (6)," 2020 Courtesy Childs Gallery

In some works, Pombo homes in on a detail, sometimes adding Venetian fabric of Sargent’s era. The only misstep here is the sixth “Variation,” in which Pombo conjoins 4-year-old Julia with Florence, 14, then sews on red fabric trimmed in gold and stamps it with a gimmicky “Post No Bills.”

The seventh in the series, though, is haunting. It’s a detail of Florence leaning against one of the two giant Japanese vases in the foyer. She looks blotted out, vanishing, as fabric crosses the canvas like a stage curtain at the end of an act.

Jorge R. Pombo, "Variation on Singer Sargent's 'The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit' (7)," 2020 Courtesy Childs Gallery

Pombo’s “Variations” examines the fear and devastation sparked by COVID-19 through the prism of art history’s evolution. Structures change and fall away, and it feels like chaos. But painting is still here, and so, for the moment, is humanity.

JORGE R. POMBO: VARIATIONS ON SARGENT’S DAUGHTERS

At Childs Gallery, 168 Newbury St., through Jan. 8. 617-266-1108, www.childsgallery.com

