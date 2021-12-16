‘Odd birds welcome’: Casting call for upcoming Annie Baker movie filming in Western Mass. in summer 2022

The Northampton Arts Council announced a casting call for an upcoming film directed by Baker. Filming will take place in Western Massachusetts in summer 2022, according to the notice .

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker looks to be taking her talents to the big screen.

Annie Baker was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for drama for "The Flick."

Baker, an Amherst native, has established herself as a force in the world of theater, and won a Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for her drama “The Flick.” She is also known for full-length works including “John,” “The Aliens,” and ”Circle Mirror Transformation.” Baker was awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2017.

Baker’s upcoming film will be produced by BBC Films and Dan Janvey, an Academy Award-winning producer known for “Nomadland,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” and “Heart of a Dog.”

The upcoming film, which doesn’t have a title yet, will follow 11-year-old Lacy, her mother Janet, and three people who come into their lives over one summer in 1991, according to the announcement. The production is seeking to cast the lead role of Lacy, as well as a piano teacher and extras.

The casting call said they are not necessarily looking for those with the most theater experience, though they are welcome to apply. “Shy kids who might not think of themselves as actors are very encouraged to apply,” the notice reads.

Lacy is between the ages of 8 and 12 years old. “Any ethnicity. She is herself. Curious, observant, straightforward. Solid in her uniqueness, lives in her imagination. Odd birds welcome,” the casting call says.

For the role of the piano teacher, the production is looking for someone between the ages of 50 and 75 years old. “Any ethnicity. She teaches the Suzuki method to the main character, Lacy,” according to the notice.

The casting call said they are seeking extras of all ages, and talent must be able to work in the US.

In addition to Baker and Janvey, the filmmaking team includes casting directors Eléonore Hendricks, Abby Harri, and Jessica Kelly.

For more information about the film, casting, and auditions, visit the Northampton Arts Council website.

















