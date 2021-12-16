Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

COUNTER INTUITIVE RECORDS HOLIDAY SHOWCASE The local label Counter Intuitive Records hosts two days of concerts featuring members of their roster and other kindred spirits. Saturday evening’s lineup features the hooky West Virginians Rozwell Kid and the Long Island twinkle-shredders Macseal; Sunday’s show is headlined by Worcester emo heavyweights The Hotelier, and there’ll be an acoustic stage featuring, among others, the giddily fantastic illuminati hotties. Day one: Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. Day two: Dec. 19, 3 p.m. Big Night Live. linktr.ee/cirecs

THE SCROOGES Boston’s premier Christmas-themed Stooges cover band brings its seasonally appropriate raw power to the Speedway. Also at the Shea Theater Arts Center in Turner Falls on Dec. 17 (Friday). Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Notch Brighton at the Charles River Speedway. 617-548-2947, notchbrewing.com/notchbrighton

THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS The Bronx-born house DJs spin a late-night set before the holiday weekend begins. Dec. 23, 10 p.m. The Grand. 617-322-0200, thegrandboston.com





Folk, World & Country

BOB BRADSHAW Another guy who falls in the category of “local jewel,” Bob Bradshaw put out the latest collection of his muscular Americana, “The Ghost Light,” earlier this year, and it’s another instance of quarantine time put to good use. He plays a full-band show Friday. Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. $10. Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave., Somerville. 617-666-3589, www.sallyobriensbar.com

TONY TRISCHKA One of the world’s finest banjo players returns to mark the season with “Of a Winter’s Night — A Holiday Celebration.” This is the 25th anniversary of the show, and he’s doing it with a typically fine lineup (Tim Eriksen, Hannah Read, Larry Cook, and Sean Trischka), some of them veterans of previous iterations. Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $30. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

CÒIG Twin fiddles, bouzouki, banjo, mandolin and … piano? Not the usual lineup for a trad Celtic outfit, for sure, but that’s just one indication of the proclivity these Nova Scotians have for taking the traditional in new directions. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $24, $29. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

HEATHER PIERSON JAZZ TRIO PRESENTS: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Pianist-vocalist Pierson and her band play the late Vince Guaraldi’s beloved score for the animated Peanuts classic (1965), plus more Guaraldi tunes and other holiday chestnuts. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $25-$30. atac: downtown arts + music, 160 Hollis St, Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

JAZZMUS 2022: A PRE-NEW YEAR’S DAY CONSCIOUS CABARET A festive compendium of music, dancing, and poetry featuring the vocal and poetic talents of Verna Hampton, backed by a crew of locally based inimitables, including saxophonist Kurt Rivers and drummer Yoron Israel. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley St., Roxbury. www.eventbrite.com/e/jazzmus-2022-a-pre-new-years-day-conscious-cabaret-tickets-206116960377

CHARLIE KOHLHASE’S EXPLORERS CLUB Multi-saxophonist and composer Kohlhase’s intrepid septet plays captivating Kohlhase originals as well as a salubrious selection of pieces by such jazz notables as Elmo Hope, Ornette Coleman, and erstwhile Kohlhase collaborators Roswell Rudd and John Tchicai. Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. $10. Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

SHEFFIELD CHAMBER PLAYERS This Boston-based string quartet collectively constructed an expansive holiday program featuring Hungarian carols, Yiddish folk tunes, Gospel tunes from the Watchnight service, music from a cult favorite Soviet claymation holiday film, and more. Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m. Lyman Estate, Waltham. Streaming online Dec. 21-Jan. 2. www.sheffieldchamberplayers.org

MUSICIANS OF THE OLD POST ROAD: SOUNDING JOY Works for the festive season from the Classical period, including Mozart’s Exultate Jubilate, an Advent aria by Haydn, and Leopold Mozart’s Musical Sleigh Ride. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Worcester. Virtual tickets also available. 781-466-6694, www.oldpostroad.org

BOSTON CAMERATA: A MEDIEVAL CHRISTMAS Artistic director Anne Azéma leads an all-female ensemble of singers and musicians in a grand tour of Christmas music from medieval Europe in this program, which just was released on CD by Harmonia Mundi. Dec. 17, Follen Church, Lexington; Dec. 18, Central Congregational Church, Newburyport; Dec. 19, First Church in Cambridge. 617-262-2092, www.bostoncamerata.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

PASSING STRANGE A sterling production of Stew’s semi-autobiographical musical about a young Black songwriter — identified only as Youth and deftly played by Ivan C. Walks — who leaves his middle-class Los Angeles home and journeys to Amsterdam and Berlin in search of what he calls “the real.’’ Directed by Arthur Gomez. Moonbox Productions. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Through Jan. 1. 617-933-8600 or http://moonboxproductions.org

A GRINCHLEY CHRISTMAS CAROL Ryan Landry is that most paradoxical of figures: the iconoclast as institution. Beneath his jokey insouciance, Landry is intensely committed to the art and craft of a good time. That’s doubtless what his audience is looking for after the miserable past year and a half, and they’ll find it at his raunchy musical mashup of Dickens and Dr. Seuss, written by and starring Landry as the green, mean, and utterly obscene Hermione P. Grinchley. Directed by Kiki Samko. Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Citizens’ Association, South Boston. Through Dec. 19. https://grinchleycarol.bpt.me or 800-838-3006. For age 16 and up.

BLACK NATIVITY There’s not a more stirring and joyful holiday experience on any area stage than this annual treasure, now in its 51st season. A gospel-music telling of the Nativity story, complete with a candlelight procession, African drumming, and the “Dance of Mary and Joseph,’’ this Boston version of “Black Nativity’' was created by Dr. Elma Lewis and John Andrew Ross, inspired by Langston Hughes’s original song-play. With direction by Voncille Ross and choreography by George Howard. Production by National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Paramount Center, Boston. Through Dec. 19. 617-824-8400, www.blacknativity.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

"Urban Nutcracker" celebrates its 20th anniversary Dec. 18-22 at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Peter Paradise/Peter Paradise Michaels

ANTHONY WILLIAMS’ URBAN NUTCRACKER Celebrating its landmark 20th anniversary, this reimagining of the E.T.A. Hoffmann tale is arguably Greater Boston’s most diverse. The lively multicultural mix draws from dance styles ranging from classical ballet and jazz to flamenco and hip-hop. It is set in present-day downtown Boston and unfurls to a score alternating between Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington. Dec. 18-22, $29-$98. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

SOUTH SHORE BALLET THEATRE THE NUTCRACKER This ambitious and affordable version of Clara’s enchanted journey features professionals alongside 92 student dancers from 24 South Shore communities. The family-friendly production, which South Shore Ballet Theatre has presented for more than 13 years, lasts roughly 90 minutes. Dec. 18-19, $11-$22. Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, Braintree. www.southshoreballettheatre.com

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE THE NUTCRACKER Under the direction of former Boston Ballet principal Kathleen Breen Combes, the company ups its game this season with a brand new production of the classic — new sets, costumes, choreography, and venue — plus twice as many performances as in years past. New sets include a Christmas tree that grows to 38 feet tall, and the choreography pairs elegant classicism with elements of contemporary flare. Dec. 17-24, $20-$85. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Providence. www.thevetsri.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

YAYOI KUSAMA: LOVE IS CALLING When the Institute of Contemporary Art opened one of the beloved Japanese artist’s even more beloved infinity rooms, it was with the promise that it would be here long enough to satisfy every selfie-seeker for a significant radius: a year and a half, starting in September 2019 and ending in February 2021. We all know what happened next: Six months into the show’s run, the pandemic closed the museum down, and even when it reopened, “Love Is Calling” stayed shut because of its social distancing-unfriendly close confines. But the room finally reopened this fall, with more than another full year added to its run. Given the pent-up demand, there will inevitably be lines. But after everything, lines almost feel like a triumph. Through Dec. 31, 2022. Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

LIGHT, SPACE, SURFACE: WORKS FROM THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART In the 1960s and ′70s when their East Coast peers were hard at work dismantling the ruling orthodoxy of Abstract Expressionism with intellectually confrontational movements that included Minimalism, Conceptualism, and every manner of performance, West Coast artists were primarily concerned with what the still-unspoiled Californian milieu had to offer: space and light. Working with the nature of perception itself, artists including James Turrell, Larry Bell, Doug Wheeler, and Judy Chicago used workaday materials and unremarkable spaces to manipulate light and bend the visual field to make reality itself seem strange. This show assembles dozens of works from LACMA’s collection to offer a clarifying view of a significant cultural upheaval on the left coast. Through March 20. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, 180 Main St., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

BOB THOMPSON: THIS HOUSE IS MINE The painter’s short, incandescent career left a vapor trail across the sky of American art that glowed brightly and faded quickly. Thompson died young, not even 30, leaving behind mostly questions of what might have been. In recent years, interest has been rising in his against-the-grain bravura painting. His work centered around the grand allegories of European culture: gods and monsters, myths and legends. And they were made in the 1960s, a time when abstraction reigned. This show, a retrospective in full, offers a comprehensive view into an artist whose time has finally come. Through Jan. 9. Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, www.colby.edu/museum

MURRAY WHYTE

ANN VAN HOEY SOLO Now 65, the Belgian ceramicist, a former economist, began her art career at 50 and has been on fire ever since. This is her first solo show in the US. She bases her spare, elegant forms on Zen garden stones and origami, folding thin sheets of clay into vessels. Often, she paints them with brilliant, glossy auto paint, making earthenware positively sleek. Through Dec. 31. Lucy Lacoste Gallery, 25 Main St., Concord. 978-369-0278, www.lucylacoste.com

CATE McQUAID

Ann Van Hoey, "Red Object," 2021. Heidi Leenaards





EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO The holidays are always a good time to catch comedians returning home doing sets and dropping in on showcases. A couple of notables this weekend — Emma Willmann is in the Friday lineup, and Petey Gibson is on Saturday. Dec. 17-18, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20. The Comedy Studio at Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

KELLY MACFARLAND The Boston comic and her husband own power recliners, what she dubs “the laziest piece of furniture.” “We walked into a furniture store and we were like, ‘Hi, yes, Todd, you can help us. We would like a seating option where we are laying down with just our head up so we can live like otters while we watch television. Do you have that?” Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $20. The Comedy Scene, 200 Patriot Place, Foxborough. www.thecomedyscene.club

GARETH REYNOLDS The comic and cohost of “The Dollop” podcast has his medical waiver to smoke marijuana, but he wasn’t expecting to be asked his ailment when he applied. “I was like, my ailment? Like, without pot I can’t get high. It feels like a disease. Help. Plus my knee is sore.” Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $27. The Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-625-5700, www.somervilletheatre.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

LION DANCE Join the last lion dance of the year, welcoming visitors to Chinatown and parading through the streets in a grand celebration, weather permitting. This event is supported by several organizations, including Chinatown Main Street, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the Chinatown Business Association, and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England. Dec. 18, noon. Free. Chinatown Gates, Rose Kennedy Greenway. rosekennedygreenway.org

THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the whole crew of Muppets tell the ol’ time story of Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Michael Caine) in “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Dec. 18-19, 10:30 a.m. Free. Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St, Brookline. coolidge.org

ORNAMENT DECORATING AND PASTA CRAFTS It’s OK to play with your food this holiday season. Chief Pasta Officer Avery Perry will lead groups through several pasta arts and crafts, including painting pasta different colors, making necklaces, and creating ornaments to hang on the tree. Groups are granted 30-minute time reservations, and adult supervision is required. Dec. 22, 3-5 p.m. Free. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St. eventbrite.com

THE POLAR EXPRESS 4-D EXPERIENCE All aboard the Polar Express! The classic holiday tale of a doubting boy who embarks on a journey to the North Pole packs 4-D multi-sensory effects that make visitors feel like they’re in the film. Admission to this short film (15 minutes) requires Exhibit Halls admission and a separate timed ticket. Through Dec. 23, $10. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. mos.org

RIANA BUCHMAN







