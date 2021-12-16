Turmoil and turnover in cable news

Williams, 62, was a steady and engaging presence at MSNBC, where he strove to rehabilitate his reputation after losing one of the most prestigious jobs in broadcast journalism — anchor of “NBC Nightly News” — when he admitted he had told a false story about being aboard a helicopter shot down by enemy fire in Iraq.

First, on Nov. 9, Brian Williams announced that he was stepping down from “The 11th Hour,” his late-night news-and-talk show on MSNBC, and leaving NBC News itself after nearly three decades at the network. (His tenure on “The 11th Hour” ended last week.)

That sound you hear is the revving engines of journalistic ambition in cable-news land as plum anchor jobs suddenly come open at MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News.

Then on Dec. 4, Chris Cuomo, the top-rated host at CNN, was fired after further details emerged about the extent of his involvement in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate a sexual harassment scandal, and in keeping tabs on stories other media outlets were planning.

Shortly after CNN announced his termination, The New York Times reported on an allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo. His spokesman told the Times that the allegation is “not true.”

And then, this past Sunday, Chris Wallace announced that he was leaving Fox News for competitor CNN. Wallace, 74, had been at Fox News for nearly two decades and was the respected host of “Fox News Sunday.” At CNN, he will be part of election night coverage on the network’s new streaming service, CNN+, though he’s expressed interest in branching out beyond politics.

All in all, it’s been quite a five weeks on cable. A lot of news about the news. It’s the sort of changing of the guard that doesn’t happen all that often, and it guarantees that the new year will bring some new faces in high-profile posts — or perhaps old faces in new posts.

