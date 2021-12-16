Across the US, school shooting threats on TikTok prompt closures and more police

There have been nine active and 235 non-active shooter incidents at schools so far this year, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and school districts say they take each warning seriously.

Generally the threats don’t name specific schools and local authorities have said many of lack credibility. Still, schools in Michigan, Washington and others across the country have temporarily closed or bolstered police presence as a precaution.

A wave of school shooting threats in the U.S. circulating on TikTok and other social media is raising concern among school staff and authorities.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that while there are “no known specific threats” against schools in the state, he has spoken about the viral posts with the state’s attorney general, the head of the state police and the acting director of the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

“We will work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and remain prepared,” Murphy tweeted.

Oxford Community Schools in Michigan, where a shooter killed four students after an attack in late November, closed all buildings district-wide due to a new shooting threat. Seattle police opened investigations into two schools Wednesday morning and closed one school after staff alerted authorities to social media posts warning of shootings, according to a press release.

Tooele County, Utah, officials said they believe the trend originated on TikTok as a way for students to skip school. They said it had spread to other internet platforms like Instagram and Facebook “and has morphed into something much more disturbing,” in a statement Wednesday.

In Glenview, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, police deemed shooting and bomb threats circulating on social media not credible, according to a news release on the department’s Facebook page.

Ashley Gonzalez, police chief for the Austin Independent School District, sent a letter to the community alerting of a “non-specific” school shooting threat on Dec. 17.

“These threats in no way mention any Austin ISD school and are believed to be part of a nationwide trend,” Gonzalez said, who is planning to bolster security measures in schools Friday. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a trend of reposting messages that have no relation to our city, area or schools and many of the threats end up being hoaxes.”

TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., tweeted a statement saying it was working with law enforcement. “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools,” the company said in a statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, said it takes all potential threats seriously. “We regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats,” the agency said in a statement.