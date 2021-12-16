Adagio stock soars on hopes antibody treatment can work against Omicron

Adagio Therapeutics’ stock price more than doubled Thursday on the hopes that its experimental monoclonal antibody treatment may actually work against the Omicron variant. Shares in the company rose 123 percent to close at $14.18. It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Waltham biotech company. Chief executive Tillman Gerngross said Tuesday that the Omicron variant caused a more than 300-fold reduction in how well its antibody, called ADG20, could fight the virus. The news sent the company’s stock plunging 80 percent , wiping out billions in market value. The company had previously expressed confidence in its approach against all virus variants. But Jeffries analyst Michael Yee wrote Thursday that two pre-print studies, conducted by independent labs, suggest Adagio’s antibody may only experience a 20- or 40-fold reduction in effectiveness against the emerging variant. That would put Adagio in the ballpark of competitors Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, whose antibody appears to experience a 3-fold reduction in potency against Omicron. While Adagio would have to confirm the data, Yee said the firm’s antibody may not be “as bad as previously thought.” — ANISSA GARDIZY

AIRLINES

Advertisement

Boosted by holiday travel, Delta expects to make money in fourth quarter

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices. Delta reported a $1.2 billion profit in its third quarter, helped by federal pandemic aid for the airline industry. The carrier lost money throughout 2020 during the pandemic and after a loss to start the year, it’s put up two profitable quarters and appears headed for another. This month, the AAA forecast that more than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Airlines, according to AAA, will see a 184 percent increase from last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CATALOGS

They’re back — or they never went away

A big postal rate increase over the summer hasn’t stopped catalog retailers from stuffing mailboxes this holiday season. The US Postal Service says more than 300 million catalogs flooded into people’s mailboxes last month, and the overall number of catalogs has grown 12 percent over last year, officials said. The boost continues a positive trend for catalogers that are defying those who predicted their demise in a digital world. Some online retailers like Bonobos, Amazon, and Wayfair began mailing catalogs in recent years. A few that went away, like the Sharper Image and J. Peterman, have returned. Heavyweights like Lands’ End, Hammacher Schlemmer, and L.L. Bean never wavered. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Robotic taxis will ferry employees to Paris’ reknowned department store

Intel’s autonomous driving unit Mobileye is piloting a robotaxi service in Paris that’s ferrying employees of one of the French capital’s most famous department stores, Galeries Lafayette, to work. The challenges of navigating Parisian traffic will help speed up the development of Mobileye’s self-driving system, said Johann Jungwirth, a company vice president. Mobileye is working with Paris metro operator RATP to let employees of Galaries Lafayette hail a robotaxi from anywhere in the city using the Moovit app. It will be the first time Mobileye is using Moovit’s technology after Intel acquired the mobility data startup for about $900 million in 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Walmart a laggard in the stock market rally

Walmart, the engine of the world’s largest family fortune, is missing out on the stock market rally that has propelled rivals to record highs this year. Veteran watchers of the mighty retailer are struggling to understand why. The share price has risen just 1 percent this year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 index has advanced 25 percent. That is Walmart’s worst lag compared with US stocks since 2015, and the gap is wider still with other large retailers. Target has jumped 34 percent this year and Costco is up 50 percent. Home Depot Inc. has surged 54 percent in a rally that lifted its market value above Walmart’s last month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME BUILDING

Construction up nearly 12 percent in November

New home construction in the United States jumped 11.8 percent in November with strong demand boosting builder confidence. The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3 percent increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. October’s home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Rate on 30-year mortgage up a bit

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the United States ticked up slightly this week but remain historically low just as the Federal Reserve announces that it will begin tightening credit. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan was up this week to 3.12 percent from 3.10 percent last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.67 percent. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage fell again this week, to 2.34 percent from 2.38 percent last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.21 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

MANUFACTURING

Output in November at highest level in nearly three years

US industrial production increased 0.5 percent in November as output at the nation’s factories reached the highest level since January 2019. The November gain followed an even larger 1.7 percent increase in October, a rebound from a 1 percent decline in September, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. There were severe supply chain problems afflicting manufacturers in September that reduced output at US auto plants, on top of the adverse effects from refinery shutdowns along the Gulf Coast because of Hurricane Ida. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Uber to launch driverless delivery test next year in California

Uber plans to launch a driverless food-delivery pilot program in the United States next year, the company announced on Thursday. The ride-hailing giant is partnering with Motional Inc., an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv to test Uber Eats deliveries in California. The pilot, which is Uber’s first foray into driverless deliveries, will be rolled out in Santa Monica to customers ordering from the Uber Eats app. Ride-hailing competitor Lyft also teamed up with Motional to test self-driving taxi rides in Las Vegas and expects customers will be able to use its app to hail autonomous vehicles starting in 2023. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

London eases congestion charge hours to get people back into pubs, restaurants

London is cutting back on the hours it’s charging drivers to enter central areas in a bid to get people back into pubs and restaurants. Transport for London will apply the congestion charge from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and bank holidays, according to a statement Thursday. The move is aimed at balancing a reduction in car journeys while also reviving the hard-hit hospitality industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS