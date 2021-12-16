Boston marketing tech firm raises $120 million

Mavrck, a Boston-based marketing technology company, said Thursday it raised $120 million to grow its platform that helps consumer brands use social media influencers to appear more authentic to their customer base.

The deal, led by Boston investment firm Summit Partners, is the largest funding round for the company to date, bringing the total amount invested in the startup to roughly $139 million, according to PitchBook data.

Lyle Steves, cofounder and chief executive of Mavrck, said in a statement that Mavrck’s funding round shows the importance of consumer brands using social media influencers in ways that have evolved from efforts that relied solely on famous names.