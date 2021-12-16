fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston marketing tech firm raises $120 million

By Pranshu Verma Globe Staff,Updated December 16, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Mavrck's influencer marketing platform.
Mavrck

Mavrck, a Boston-based marketing technology company, said Thursday it raised $120 million to grow its platform that helps consumer brands use social media influencers to appear more authentic to their customer base.

The deal, led by Boston investment firm Summit Partners, is the largest funding round for the company to date, bringing the total amount invested in the startup to roughly $139 million, according to PitchBook data.

Lyle Steves, cofounder and chief executive of Mavrck, said in a statement that Mavrck’s funding round shows the importance of consumer brands using social media influencers in ways that have evolved from efforts that relied solely on famous names.

“Influencer marketing has evolved dramatically from its earliest, celebrity-centric iteration,” he said. “This investment will help us … to connect enterprise marketers with the right creators, the right way, at the right cost.”

Founded in 2014, Mavrck says its software has connected consumer brands to over 3 million creators on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. It has developed a client list that includes Disney, Netflix, Reebok, and DoorDash, according to its website.

As part of the deal, Michael Medici and Sophia Popova, both of Summit Partners, will join the company’s board of directors.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.

