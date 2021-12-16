Has COVID made us too clean?

These are topics of ferocious debate even now, and, in the short term, they’ll continue to intensify as Omicron surges.

How could we have saved more lives? How could we have helped more kids? Could we have kept more businesses afloat?

People will be debating our pandemic response — the pros and the cons — for years to come.

But there are aspects of our response that may shock future generations, even though we might barely take note of them at the moment.

For example: the extreme cleanliness that has come to characterize our lives.

For more than two years, that cleanliness has been dispensed in squirts, wipes, and sprays, and is often seen as an unalloyed good.

But to scientists looking back, its upsides (and, to be fair, we initially didn’t know how COVID was spread) may be outweighed by some serious downsides.

Already, long before March of 2020, researchers had begun to wonder how the cleanliness of the modern world — which really accelerated after World War II — was affecting us.

In 2019, ecologist Rob Dunn, who has written extensively about the tiny organisms that coexist with us in our homes and on our bodies, told me that “the average American now spends about 23 out of 24 hours of the day in a car or in a house or in an office building.”

Dunn, a professor at North Carolina State, said that “people have recently been calling for kids to spend at least four hours a day outside, and we’re so far from that. But even if we were spending four hours a day outside, it’s so different from anything in our recent history or evolutionary history that it really is a new moment in our biology, I think.”

For hundreds of thousands of years, humans lived primarily outdoors, learning to inhabit a world filled with trees, leaves, and dirt.

But that has changed a lot over the last century, with some unexpected consequences.

Much of the most striking research on these consequences resulted from an unexpected quirk of history that shifted the Russian-Finnish border, following World War II. When the post-war border was drawn, it divided communities, folks who had previously lived together and intermarried.

There wasn’t anything genetically different about the people on the two sides, but, suddenly, they were separated by politics. And their realities would prove to be extremely divergent.

On the Russian side, the old ways remained. Agriculture stayed central, and few modern conveniences filtered in.

On the Finnish side, a modern democratic state flourished. People built clean houses, office buildings, and schools. And they spent most of their time in them, aided by a new crop of cleaning products.

Ultimately, as Dunn chronicled in his book Never Home Alone: From Microbes to Millipedes, Camel Crickets, and Honeybees, the Natural History of Where We Live, scientists started to notice something strange going on.

On the Finnish side of the border, there was an astronomical rise in autoimmune conditions, such as Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

On the Russian side, the incidence of these diseases was low.

In the late 1990s, scientists noticed that allergies to peanuts and other things were also much higher on the Finnish side of the border. About a quarter of kids had hay fever on the Finnish side. Almost no children had hay fever on the Russian side.

And Finland wasn’t alone. Across richer, more modern — and cleaner — parts of the world, autoimmune problems were on the rise.

Cleanliness, of course, has major, major upsides. It has helped modern cities thrive, without becoming breeding grounds for disease. It makes medicine, particularly surgery, much safer. (You wouldn’t want a surgeon who had dirty hands - which was commonplace in the early 1800s.)

But extreme cleanliness in our everyday lives, coupled with strong cleaning products, and lots of time indoors, appears to have a demonstrable impact on our bodies. Scientists are still trying to understand the nature of this impact by studying the gap between Russia and Finland, as well as other gaps (such as between Asia and Australia).

And that was before 2020, and a novel coronavirus that swept the world.

At first, it seemed like this new virus might spread on surfaces. So store shelves were emptied of hand sanitizer.

My husband — a former chemist — decided to make his own hand sanitizer. But even specialty suppliers had run out of key ingredients (apparently, there are other chemists out there).

By late 2020 and early 2021, though, experts had begun begging the public to stop cleaning, in order to stave off COVID. No less a scientific force than the journal Nature ran an article with the headline: ”COVID-19 rarely spreads through surfaces. So why are we still deep cleaning?”

Healthy air, as Joseph Allen of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health has long pointed out, should have been our real goal.

But, even as the CDC belatedly discouraged intense cleaning in most situations, the scrubbing continued. (So did the costs associated with it: the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, for example, spent close to half a billion dollars on sanitization in 2020 alone.)

And the sanitizing of keyboards and grocery conveyor belts and kids’ hands continues still, underpinned by seemingly unimpeachable logic: cleaner is better. And better safe than sorry.

Dunn, though, says that what we consider “cleaning” is often dubious. “I always think of the advertising that says ‘kills 99 percent of germs.’ And to me, in light of Darwin’s ideas about natural selection, that’s always the worst proportion to kill.”

He says we can never eliminate microbial life — wiped-down surfaces repopulate almost instantly — so what we’re doing is clearing the field for tougher species that can withstand what we’re throwing at them. “We’re disfavoring all these species that we need for our body to operate normally: skin microbes and beneficial leaf and soil microbes. They’re gone. But what are we leaving behind?”

Dunn likens our new cleaning regimen to a party in which all the mild-mannered folks are thrown out, and only the tough guys remain... and are now allowed to run the show. (Though he does note that simple handwashing is ideal, because “it kills off what most recently arrived on your hands, but leaves your good microbes intact.”)

For scientists, the next few years are going to be spent answering the question: What the heck did all this “deep cleaning” do to us?

I wouldn’t be surprised if, in 10 or 20 years, researchers are spending considerable effort examining the substances we have been using to “clean,” and how our immune system has coped with those substances.

Then there is the question of whether a generation of kids lost a major chunk of outdoor time during a critical period in their physical development, depriving their bodies of beneficial microbes that exist in soil, and on leaves.

In certain large cities in Europe and Asia, where lockdowns occasionally meant you couldn’t leave your home, that will almost certainly prove to be the case.

But there’s no reason to wait years for doctoral students and professors to start asking what the pros and cons of our new cleaning regimes are. Better to start asking now.

