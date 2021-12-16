Thermo Fisher wants suit by family of Henrietta Lacks thrown out

Thermo Fisher, a maker of lab equipment and materials, said the Black tobacco farmer’s family has known for decades that her cells were taken by a Johns Hopkins University researcher in 1951 without her consent when she underwent treatment for a cancerous tumor that killed her that year. Yet Lacks’s estate only filed a claim in US District Court in Baltimore in October, the company said.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit filed by the family of Henrietta Lacks that accused the Waltham-based firm of unjustly profiting from her cloned cells, which have played a pivotal role in medical research for nearly 70 years.

Henrietta Lacks's cells, which were taken without her knowledge 70 years ago, have helped lead to scientific breakthroughs and life-saving medical innovations over the ensuing decades.

That’s well beyond Maryland’s three-year statute of limitations to allege unjust enrichment after discovering wrongdoing, according to Thermo Fisher’s lawyers.

“This case exemplifies the reasons why statutes of limitations exist,” says the motion for dismissal filed on Wednesday. “Thermo Fisher is left in the untenable position of defending itself for the downstream effects of 70-year-old acts in which Thermo Fisher had no part, which took place in a different time, under different norms than today, with no known physician or family witnesses still living.”

More than 100 corporations have profited from using the cell line named after Henrietta Lacks, HeLa (pronounced hee-la). Lawyers for her estate said in October that Thermo Fisher, which has the biggest market value of any firm in Massachusetts ― roughly $259 billion on Thursday ― is just the first corporation the family plans to sue.

Christopher Seeger, a lawyer for the estate, criticized the motion to dismiss the suit.

“Instead of fighting this family, companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific should welcome the opportunity to right this wrong and be part of correcting the history of racial injustice in the US medical system,” Seeger said.

The suit named a dozen Thermo Fisher products that use HeLa cells, including some the company sells to pharmaceutical firms to test potential cancer-fighting drugs in laboratories. It’s unclear when Thermo Fisher began selling products that feature HeLa cells. The firm acknowledged in its motion on Wednesday that it acquired Invitrogen, a company whose business involved the cells, in 2014.

Thermo Fisher cited other grounds for dismissing the suit besides the statute of limitations. They included the estate’s alleged failure to cite any laws that were violated when her cells were obtained in 1951 at Johns Hopkins Hospital during treatment for cervical cancer.

Trillions of Lacks’ cells have been used by researchers since then. Indeed, HeLa is the most prolific and widely used human cell line in biology, critical to the treatment of AIDS, hemophilia, influenza, leukemia, Parkinson’s disease, and sickle cell disease, as well as the creation of the polio vaccine and research on the effects of zero gravity in outer space.

But Lacks’s story was virtually unknown until it became the subject of a best-selling 2010 book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” by Rebecca Skloot, and an HBO movie starring Oprah Winfrey seven years later.

Johns Hopkins has repeatedly said it never sold or profited from the discovery or distribution of HeLa cells. “Though the collection and use of Henrietta Lacks’ cells in research was an acceptable and legal practice in the 1950s, such a practice would not happen today without the patient’s consent,” the Johns Hopkins Medicine website says.

Reuben Guttman, a Washington, D.C., plaintiffs' lawyer who has represented whistleblowers in lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, told the Globe in October that Thermo Fisher could ask for the suit to be dismissed because of Maryland's statute of limitations and on other grounds. But he said that would be a "very, very cold approach" and that the firm should negotiate a settlement with the Lacks family.









