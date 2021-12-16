After 11 years, the ‘what-ifs’ drove him away

Q. I walked into my house one day, and my fiance broke up with me. We’ve been together for about 11 years. We got together young; he was my first and I was his second love. We moved in together after a few months of dating and have been together ever since.

Recently, communication has been hard. We both work a lot (retail). We take our frustrations out on each other. We have been trying to get pregnant and it just hasn’t happened, and all of a sudden I walk in the house and he breaks up with me. He tells me that he has been having “what-if” thoughts about our relationship, that he has been having regrets, and that he needs a break to separate from me. I asked him why and he said that we have grown apart, that those what-if thoughts are strong, and that he doesn’t want to look back and feel like we wasted our time, especially because he knows my clock is ticking. I am devastated. I have lost my best friend and my partner at the same time.

All I want to do is fight for our relationship, but it seems the fighting might be one-sided. What do you think? What do you recommend? Should I fight? Should I just let go?

THE HEARTBROKEN WHAT-IF

A. All you can do is tell him what you want, whether it’s to work on communication problems, stay together, or schedule a check-in time to decide how it feels to be apart. He can say yes or no, but whatever his answer is, believe him and honor it. You don’t want a one-sided fight. You also don’t want (I assume) to raise a child with someone who isn’t all in. He’s telling you what he needs. If he doesn’t want to compromise, there’s not much you can do.

I am so sorry his what-ifs have resulted in a loss for you after so many years of investment. You must be shocked, disappointed, and feeling like the person who hurt you is also the one you want to run to for comfort. That is confusing and painful, and I will not pretend it will get better immediately.

But it might feel different, at least, if you can take some small steps. Focus on finding a safe and comfortable space to live, assuming you won’t stay where you are on your own. If you can afford your place, pull in a roommate who makes you laugh, distracts you, etc. Think about who can be good company.

Tell your loved ones what’s happening, specifically the ones who give you a boost. If you want more attention from them, make that clear.

Do not rush yourself when it comes to answering questions about your biological clock, at least not yet. Your only goal, for now, is taking care of yourself and imagining new what-ifs, specifically the good ones.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Do NOT beg anyone to stay in your life. Let him walk away, don’t contact him. I am sorry about your breakup; it will be sad. But start the process of living your life without him.

THENURSE





I’m so sorry. A similar thing happened to a relative and she was crushed to learn that her boyfriend had quickly moved on to another relationship. He had moved the new woman in a week after he’d broken up with my relative. I’m wondering whether your fiance has had another person waiting in the wings for him? Let him go. Detach yourself financially as quickly as possible. Wish him well and don’t take him back. He will only bail again I suspect if/when the new lady drops him.

HIKERGAL128





Let go of the idea that he is your best friend.

SUNALSORISES





Years ago I came home from a weekend away — in October — and my fiancee told me she no longer wanted to get married. The wedding was scheduled in February, invitations were out, deposits paid, the whole nine yards. I was in shock but after recovering, my response was, “You have three days to get your stuff out.” It was over and there was no point in dragging it out. You can’t make someone love you. You can’t fight for a relationship that the other person doesn’t want to be in. You need to accept his decision and move on.

THATGUYINRI

