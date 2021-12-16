Giulia’s Michael Pagliarini will open Moeca this spring

“We’ll have great Italian and Mediterranean seafood but also a great raw bar, ceviche, and Asian-inspired raw fish preparations. We’ll be creatively fluid,” he says.

Coming soon: Happy news for fans of Cambridge’s Giulia : Owner Michael Pagliarini will open a new restaurant down the block. He’ll open Moeca in the former Luce space (1 Shepard St.), focusing on small-boat seafood from the Mediterranean and beyond.

“It comes from my love of Venetian cookery and a conversation I had with a friend of mine who’s a fisherman: Moeca is a crab, and they’re resourceful, resilient, adaptive, and determined — all of the things we need to be as a restaurant community right now.” Look for it this spring.

The team behind Central Square’s Cloud & Spirits will open Suasday, a Cambodian sandwich shop in the North End, in January (227 Hanover St.). Pop into Cloud & Spirits (795 Main St.) for an early taste during lunchtime; they also plan to test recipes at local breweries in the coming weeks. On the menu: lemongrass chicken and beef curry sandwiches, a crawfish roll, pandan custard, and Cambodian cold brew.

MEX plans to open this month in Kendall Square, a new offering from restaurateur Delio Susi Jr. (Amelia’s Trattoria, Sulmona). The restaurant, lounge, and rooftop bar will open in the old Mexicali space (500 Technology Square), serving a fusion menu: fried oyster and Japanese eggplant tacos, octopus chorizo, and ceviche.

Avi Shemtov’s Hummus v’Hummus will open soon at Brighton’s Charles River Speedway (525 Western Ave.) and at the Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.). Enjoy rice bowls, salads, pitas, and lots of hummus. Shemtov is best known for The Chubby Chickpea food truck, which began peddling falafel in 2010.

Closings: The South End’s Coppersmith — known for a rooftop bar and in-house food trucks — signs off on Jan. 16 after a six-year run. Until then, visit Wednesday through Sunday for an all-day comfort food menu and weekend brunch.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.