At The Heights Pub in Arlington, neighborhood cheer during sobering times

The backstory Owner Jim O’Rourke grew up in Arlington Heights in the 1980s, back when the restaurant scene was sleepy and drinkers had to head into Cambridge for fun.

Why For beer and comfort food in convivial surroundings, in a formerly dry town.

“We were going to Harvard Square when I turned 21. We’d go to Burlington and Billerica. But we had to drive,” he says.

In fact, the pub is a former 5&10, and the storefront still retains an old-timey charm with an awning that beckons with a simple invitation: “Gather. Eat. Drink.”

Nowadays, Arlington does have more walkable restaurant options, but the bar options are slim.

“Not much has changed here except for the property values,” O’Rourke chuckles.

So he decided that his old neighborhood needed a pub. O’Rourke is a restaurant veteran, having worked as managing chef at Conley’s Pub & Grille in Watertown for many years. In 2015, he opened First House Pub in Winchester.

His latest effort is even closer to home — he plans to move back to the house he grew up in, just up the block — and it’s a welcome gathering spot for instant regulars.

“We’re full by 4:30,” he says. “People were going elsewhere to eat and drink. Now people are telling me they’re walking here.”

Patrons drink, eat, and chat at the bar inside The Heights Pub in Arlington. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

What to eat: O’Rourke says that haddock, steak sandwiches with garlic butter, and wings are the most popular menu items, but I’m partial to the savory French onion soup with a burbling lid of Swiss cheese, bobbling with spongey croutons. Also excellent: thickly breaded onion rings, with a twinge of sweetness, and perfectly crispy tater tots — no mush. Wings (and chicken fingers) come in an array of flavors, from Buffalo to Cajun to garlic parmesan, and an appetizer can easily make a meal. Nothing fancy, but just the thing to sop up a pint of Guinness. A Bourbon burger is piled high with caramelized onions and Cheddar, coated with a tangy molasses-like glaze.

Sandwiches — all under $15 — are enormous and come with one side. Try the baked haddock with tartar sauce on a fresh Brioche roll, flaky and fresh. There’s also flatbread pizza, build-your-own burgers, nachos, and baked seafood casserole. There is very little unusual or earth-shattering here, but it’s honest, filling pub food.

The Haddock dinner served alongside French onion soup and a pint of Guinness at The Heights Pub in Arlington. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

What to drink: Get frisky, suburbanites. Your book club might begin to spill secrets after a peanut butter and chocolate martini (just $10!) or a Malibu watermelon daiquiri made with Malibu rum and simple syrup. Remember college? Committed drinkers might prefer the Heights Highball (Johnnie Walker black and ginger ale). There are also plenty of local beers on tap: Harpoon, Lord Hobo, Mighty Squirrel, and, of course, Sam Adams.

The takeaway: On a recent midday evening, the 88-seat space was packed, the TVs were blaring, and the world seemed (almost) back to normal. Especially when and if the pandemic ever ends, it’s easy to envision the pub turning into this neighborhood’s “Cheers.” And if it rages on? Takeout and delivery are coming in the next few weeks.

The Heights Pub, 1314 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, www.theheightspub.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.