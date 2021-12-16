Kenny G on keeping his hands warm and his bedding and carry-on handy

Favorite vacation destination? Tokyo and that would be [because] I just love everything about going to Japan. The hotels are so amazing. The health clubs in the hotels — I like to work out every day — they are so good. They always have a really great spa at the hotel with a hot bath and a cold bath, which I really like to do. And everything about the way the restaurants operate and the food and the meticulousness appeals to me, so I enjoy Tokyo.

Kenny Gorelick, known professionally as Kenny G, is a Grammy- and American Music Award-winning jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer who has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide. The 65-year-old instrumental musician, who will bring his smooth jazz sounds to the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Friday, said he can’t wait to perform for a Boston-area audience. “It’s going to be a lot more lively than one would think if you’ve never been to one of my concerts,” he said. “We have a great set list with lots of great musicianship. There are six of us in total … it’s been the same group for 35-plus years.” Gorelick said the set list will include a variety of songs/genres, including Christmas songs and at least one song from his latest album, “New Standards,” which was released last week and is, he said, “my take on jazz ballads of the ‘50s and ‘60s [for which I] wrote brand new songs in that style.” We caught up with Gorelick, who lives in Los Angeles and has two adult sons, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Because I like going to Japan, my favorite food is sushi. Almost anywhere I go, I just love eating sushi. So fish is really my favorite thing, but I really enjoy the Japanese style that they make, so it can be sushi, it can be also the grilled fish that they make with their special sauces, Japanese style with white rice, that’s my thing. Drink-wise, I prefer draft beers and mojitos. Those are my two favorite drinks. Again, when you go to Japan and you get their draft beers, it’s a special thing that they do and it’s so good.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’ve always wanted to go to Bora Bora. I’ve never been there. And I’ve always wanted to go to Greece. Those are my two spots that I have not been to, and I’m hoping I can get there sometime in the next year. Bora Bora, because the water just looks amazing and those hotel rooms that are right over the water also look amazing and I just want to experience that. It seems like it would be nothing but fun and they speak French there and I’m learning to speak French, so I like that idea as well. As far as Greece goes, I’ve just seen pictures of the water and the buildings and there’s a Nobu restaurant there — see the theme that’s going on here — so going to Mykonos and going to the Nobu restaurant there and vacationing in the Greek islands … sounds amazing to me. Also, Capri in Italy. I haven’t been there and that looks great as well.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Besides my saxophone, because I always bring my saxophone with me — that’s obviously the number-one thing — I always carry my bedding with me. I have a down comforter and two pillows. I like very soft pillows … and I have them with me on the road everywhere I travel. I have a special suitcase just for them and the suitcase is called the albatross, and so anybody who ever travels with me knows there’s going to be an albatross traveling with us.

Aisle or window? I’m always an aisle guy if I can have a choice because I’m fidgety: I like to get up, I like to get into my bag — which is usually above in the overhead compartment — so I need to get up, get something, sit down, get up, sit down. … If I have to use the restroom, I don’t like walking past people.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Driving through Canada in the Banff area. I think that’s in Alberta; it’s in their Canadian Rockies and the Banff/Lake Louise area. … I remember driving through there with my family. We stayed in the big chateau there. It’s like a castle and it’s just beautiful. And they had a big, huge Olympic-size swimming pool there with a high dive. I remember going up on the high dive and my brother — who was older than me — was scared to do it but he wanted me to go first, and I wasn’t scared and I enjoyed it. I remember feeling like hey, I’m teaching my big brother something, and it was a good memory for me.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? The fact that I bring my bedding with me, so no matter what hotel I’m staying at, my bed looks like it’s out of a magazine because it’s got the beautiful down comforter and my pillows and it’s always really, really comfortable, so that’s pretty much my guilty pleasure when traveling. The other guilty pleasure is that I always carry hand warmers with me and they’re really useful when traveling on an airplane. The temperature is usually turned down so low and everybody’s cold — I am cold — and to have a couple of hand warmers either in my pockets or under my legs or in my hands — or maybe I sometimes put them around my neck — really, really makes the travel a lot more pleasurable.

Best travel tip? Patience. Patience is the key. Everyone is trying to do their job and it’s stressful, so if you are anxious or if you put out a bad vibe or if you try to maybe insinuate that someone isn’t doing their job as well as they can be, it doesn’t work. What works is getting what you want, so not complaining. Asking for what you want in a very nice way; — calm, good tone in your voice … that is the key to having a good trip — patience and just understanding that everyone is trying to work really hard. Yeah, you’re going to meet some [expletive] out there and when you do, you just have to look back at them and smile and hopefully ask politely again what it is that you’re trying to get. And if they won’t help you, then hopefully you can go above them and ask for somebody else — but you don’t have to yell and scream about it.

