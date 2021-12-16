Area school districts report national threat shared on TikTok

School districts across the state have become aware of a TikTok post shared widely this week that refers to a threat to safety “for every school in the USA” on Friday, according to messages from school officials in Stoughton and Tyngsborough.

Some area school districts are warning parents and taking extra security precautions before classes on Friday after learning of a viral threat on social media, officials said.

Officials in both communities said the post did not originate locally and that they do not believe it constitutes a credible threat. Still, school administrators have contacted local police and officials in both towns said there could be an increased police presence at schools on Friday.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” Tyngsborough officials said. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff.”

