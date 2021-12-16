Best Times: The coolest things to do in Rhode Island right now

OK, so rhyming is not my strong suit. But finding Rhody fun is, my friends. Welcome back, Rhody, to another installment of the best of the Cool Things and Hip Happenings in the Ocean State. This week we focus on Dec. 17-24 ( you can find more options here ). Let’s do this.

‘Twas the week before Christmas, and all through our small state, every creature was stirring with fun that was… great. (Eh. Sorry, Clement.)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze hits PPAC Dec. 17 and 18, and this looks to be a mind-trip, buddy. Billed as an “eye-popping family holiday spectacular” wrapping “a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry” where a “fantastical cast of holiday characters” enter “an elaborate wonderland” with “soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats…” Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. Tickets $20-$70. Details here.

NAZO’S NUTCRACKER

Nutcracker fans, check out Festival Ballet Providence’s “The Nutcracker” at The Vets, complete with a Big Nazo Nutcracker character. #BecauseProvidence. Dec. 17-26. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Tickets from $20. Details here.

WICKFORD GOOD SHOPPING

If you’re looking to pick up a few last-minute items — or to start your Christmas shopping — Wickford Village is a quaint and eclectic spot. The bustling waterfront downtown is dotted with charming boutiques, shops, and galleries—something for everyone on your list. A few must-stops: Green Ink Boutique, Different Drummer, JW Graham/Yes! Gallery, Teddy Bearskins. For a pick-me-up: Alma Juice Bar + Market. (Three words: coffee cabinet smoothie.) More details here and here.

HOLIDAY CRUISE

Dress warm, buddies, this looks awesome: a 90-minute scenic bay cruise, departing from Newport, aboard The Coastal Queen.

According to the website, guides can speak on historic sites on Newport Harbor and the Jamestown shoreline. You’ll see “four historic lighthouses, two historic forts, offshore lobster and fishing vessels …maybe see a seal or two.” (But no partridge in a pear tree.) The ship’s cozy salon features a teak bar. Departing from #5 Bowen’s Landing, Dec. 17 and 18, 12:15 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. Adult: $35, kids 5-12, $30, young child $20. Details here.

A similar cruise departs from 1 East Ferry Wharf, Jamestown, Dec. 17 and 18. (Details here.) And according to their Instagram, there’s holiday cruise from Newport Dec. 19 — with Santa himself.

EVERY TIME A BELL RINGS

For cozy family fun: The Gamm Theatre in Warwick presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a live radio play. For fans of the classic movie, this looks to evoke nostalgia and happy holiday feels. Snow-pure. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Ticket prices vary per day. Details here.

PLAYING IN THE BAND

Deadheads, assemble! (You can’t see me, but I’m holding up a Stealie sticker like a “Captain Planet” ring.) Playing Dead, a “classic live Grateful Dead experience,” brings the vibes to The Met Dec. 18. These dudes are legit. Take a listen to their Europe ‘72 tribute, or this Help/Slip/Frank. #MusicNeverStopped. Doors 8 pm, Show 9 pm. $12 advance, $15 door. 1005 Main St., Pawtucket 401-729-1005. Details here.

LOCAL BEER & BBQ

A match made in heaven. Providence’s Long Live Beerworks, housed in a restored mill, is a maker of unique brews like Robot Haus, a German-style Pilsner (4.7%) and Friendsgiving Pastry Stout with vanilla bean and hazelnut — their annual collab with PVDonuts (12%.) They’re spreading the Rhody love with another great match-up: a Keane’s BBQ pop-up, Dec. 18 and 19. Cranston’s Keane’s Wood-Fired Catering does not mess around. #CarnivoresDelight. 40R Sprague St. Dec. 18, 3-8 p.m.; Dec. 19 noon to 4 p.m. Details here.

DRINK AT THE LOCAL

For more holiday cheer, try these two new Rhody spots:

Pivotal Brewing Company in Bristol (also in a renovated mill) boasts a chic meatpacking district vibe. Grab a random rocking chair and chill with brew: Perhaps a Follow the Stack, Weekapaug Groove, or It’s Electric. Thursdays-Sundays. 500 Wood St., Bristol.

Providence’s newest bar, Lucky Enough hosts their grand opening Dec. 18 with “Keef Day,” a birthday tribute to the Rolling Stones unbreakable Keith Richards. (I’m in. You had me at “Keef.”) Get down with some Stones tunes and drink up with buds. Stones tunes start at 5 p.m.; local acoustic artists start at 8 p.m., all, yes, paying homage to the birthday boy. Plus raffle prizes, giveaways and Jack Daniels cocktails. Satisfaction.

#ICYMI: A few events mentioned in last week’s 401 are still rolling:

Got any ideas, tips or events coming up? Email me, tweet me, slide into my DMs. You may make the cut. Happy holidays, neighbors.

