Boston School Committee votes to close three middle schools

The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday night to close three of its middle schools, Irving, Timilty, and Jackson/Mann K-8 School.

Five members voted for the closure and Committee Members Lorena Lopera and Rafaela Polanco Garcia abstained.

All three schools will close in June 2022 as a part of a plan to phase out middle schools across the city, which the school system started discussing in 2018, in an effort to the limit the number of transitions students make during their time within Boston Public Schools.