Boston School Committee votes to close three middle schools

The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday night to close three of its middle schools, Irving, Timilty, and Jackson/Mann K-8 School.
Five members voted for the closure and Committee Members Lorena Lopera and Rafaela Polanco Garcia abstained.
All three schools will close in June 2022 as a part of a plan to phase out middle schools across the city, which the school system started discussing in 2018, in an effort to the limit the number of transitions students make during their time within Boston Public Schools.
“Too many transitions, too much uncertainty for parents. We heard continuously they wanted less transitions,” Michael O’Neill said at the meeting before the vote. “This is a reconfiguration of our buildings to provide for less transitions for our parents and students.”
The middle school closures have been met with some pushback. Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius recently revised plans to include adding sixth grade to three elementary schools after, parents from some schools raised concerns about where their students would be studying next year.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
