Dancer’s childhood dreams come true with magical ‘Nutcracker” role

Bible said that because she was an athletic child who trained in martial arts, she was always cast as the Nutcracker prince when her dance school staged its annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

Hana Bible has dreamed of playing the lead role of Clara in “The Nutcracker” since she was a little girl. Now, she's performing the role in the national tour of “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” at the Providence Performing Arts Center Dec. 17 and 18.

”My parents brought me to the San Francisco Ballet to see ‘The Nutcracker’ every year, and I always thought it was so cool how she gets to experience the entire magical journey,” said Bible, who began taking dance lessons when she was 6 and is now, at 34, playing Clara in the national tour of “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” at the Providence Performing Arts Center for four performances on Friday and Saturday.

PROVIDENCE — Ever since she was a little girl, Hana Bible dreamed of playing the lead role of Clara in “The Nutcracker.”

Advertisement

”When I found out I would be playing Clara on this tour, I was so excited and called my mom right away. She was like ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve been waiting your whole life to play this role,’” said the San Francisco native, who now calls Los Angeles home. “It definitely felt like a very full-circle moment.”

She said that while the “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” take on “The Nutcracker” is hardly traditional, it is actually “much more exciting and much more magical. … It’s like ‘The Nutcracker’ times 100,” with not only dancers, but also acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, and gravity-defying feats — for which Cirque performances are known — enhancing extravagant theatrical production numbers with the backdrop of a winter wonderland.

The dancer, actor, and aerialist said the show is unlike any other in which she’s performed. In addition to a three-year stint on the national tour of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” where she was the swing dance captain, Bible — who began her career performing in California at Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm — has appeared in a variety of musicals, TV shows, and commercials.

Advertisement

”A lot of shows that are out right now are very musical-based, which is great. We also have the Broadway music element, but it is combined with circus acts, which makes it really exciting and fun,” said Bible, who is married to Jason Brown, a designer, writer, and director, and with whom she shares a pit bull mix rescue dog named Kona.

And while she said there are “so many ‘wow’ moments” in “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” her favorite part of the show is when she takes to the stage in the opening to the sounds of “The Nutcracker” prologue.

”For me, that’s the most exciting moment because I know what’s to come and it really gets me in the mood and into character,” she said. “So the excitement builds right from the start of the show.”

Bible said she is looking forward to her first visit to Providence — even though with one show Friday night and three shows on Saturday she knows she won’t have much time to explore the city — and bringing holiday cheer to Rhode Island audiences.

”The show is very exciting and engaging and audiences can expect to see things they do not expect to see,” she said. “I hope they will see and feel how much we love being on stage and performing for them and that that translates into a real connection.”

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

At the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Dec. 17-18. Masks and proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test required. Tickets $20-$70. 401-421-2787. ppacri.org.