Everett man pleads guilty to involvement in methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

Andrew Lunn, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and four counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

An Everett man pleaded guilty to participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, the US attorney’s office said Thursday.

Lunn and others were conspiring to distribute methamphetamine throughout the Everett and Boston area from around October 2019 through September 2020, prosecutors said. Lunn was initially indicted in September 2020; he and three alleged co-conspirators were charged in a superseding indictment on May 5.

Lunn faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.

