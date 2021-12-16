fb-pixel Skip to main content

Everett man pleads guilty to involvement in methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 16, 2021, 58 minutes ago

An Everett man pleaded guilty to participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, the US attorney’s office said Thursday.

Andrew Lunn, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and four counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Lunn and others were conspiring to distribute methamphetamine throughout the Everett and Boston area from around October 2019 through September 2020, prosecutors said. Lunn was initially indicted in September 2020; he and three alleged co-conspirators were charged in a superseding indictment on May 5.

Lunn faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

