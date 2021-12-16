Florida doctor arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of Boston truck driver in Vermont

Piri, 49, is charged with second degree murder. A native of Romania, he is a licensed internist in both Florida and Connecticut, according to state medical records.

Jozsef Piri, of Naples, had been living in Connecticut when he shot and killed Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found behind the wheel of the truck he was driving Nov. 1, 2019, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

A Florida doctor was arrested Thursday more than two years after he allegedly shot and killed a 44-year-old Boston truck driver while he was transporting produce on Route 103 in Rockingham, Vermont, police said.

The statement said he was driving directly in front of Fonseca-Rivera in his 2018 Toyota Tundra on Route 103, returning home from a property he owned in Londonderry, when he fired shots between 1 and 1:30 p.m. that struck Fonseca-Rivera in the head and neck.

Fonseca-Rivera had been making deliveries for Katsiroubas Produce, the Hyde Park-based company he worked at, the statement said. His body was found inside the truck later in the evening.

After a “lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for Piri’s arrest on Tuesday, and Vermont State Troopers along with Florida law enforcement officers arrested him on Thursday morning. The two men did not know each other, the statement said.

Piri is in custody at the Collier County Jail in Florida and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday at 2 p.m. to face a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He can then agree to return to Vermont to face the charge or fight extradition.

