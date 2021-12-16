Heartbroken neighbors recall kindness of nurse who was fatally struck by car outside St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center

O’Flaherty was walking to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a car while on the way to work. She was pronounced dead a short distance from the hospital where she had worked since June 1988, including a stint in the Intensive Care Unit and most recently in the endoscopy unit, according to hospital officials and fellow nurse Ellen MacInnis.

“She was a doll,” said Nawn, 82, who lives across the street and was the first person to welcome the O’Flahertys to the quiet Westwood neighborhood when they arrived 30 years ago. “Wonderful mother, wonderful wife.”

WESTWOOD - Vicky Nawn saw the news report Wednesday about the woman who’d been struck and killed outside a Boston hospital earlier that day. But it never crossed her mind that the victim was her longtime neighbor, Ann O’Flaherty, the friendly 60-something nurse with the beautiful yard who brought her cookies and wine on holidays.

“Ann was a nurses’ nurse,” MacInnis said Wednesday in a statement released by the Massachusetts Nurse Association. “Ann oriented me when I went to the ICU [Intensive Care Unit] some years ago. Her practice was superb and she always took the most wonderful care of her patients. We’re sad beyond words.”

A hospital spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail that a memorial service will be held at a later date for O’Flaherty.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene Wednesday and Boston police are continuing their investigation. “It’s an open investigation and no charges have been filed,’' Sergeant Detective John Boyle, department spokesman, said Thursday.

O’Flaherty and her husband lived in this quiet neighborhood where they raised their three children. A young man who answered the door at the O’Flaherty home Thursday afternoon politely declined comment.

“We’re just not in the place right now to talk,” he said.

On holidays, Ann would bring Nawn cookies or wine, and she took a special liking to Nawn’s husband, who suffered from severe dementia before he passed away earlier this year.

“I can’t say enough about her,” said Nawn, who learned of O’Flaherty’s death only after a reporter knocked on her door with the news Thursday. “That’s why I broke down when I heard. I said ‘Not my Ann!”

Marie and Chris Devins, who live next door, described O’Flaherty as a wonderful neighbor who looked out for others and took great pride in her three children.

“She was just a ray of sunshine,” said Marie Devins, who has lived next door for decades.

John R. Ellement and Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.