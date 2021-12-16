Man found dead in parked vehicle on East Boston street

Officers received a 911 call about 12:25 p.m. and found the man inside the car on Shelby Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle on a residential street in East Boston around noon on Thursday, police said.

Police are investigating the man’s death. No further information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Those who’d like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or can text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.