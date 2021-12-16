Narragansett Electric Company sale needs to better consider public interests

The charter grants Narragansett monopoly control over our energy systems, only to serve the public interest. Narragansett is meant to be properly regulated to ensure maintenance of that public interest. The proposed sale is to be reviewed by the Division of Public Utilities to confirm that the buyer has the capacity to operate our system and that the sale is in the “public interest.”

National Grid seeks to ramrod its sale of Rhode Island’s electric distribution company, Narragansett Electric Company, to Pennsylvania Power and Light for $5.3 billion. Are our energy systems theirs to sell to any buyer, at any price?

I have long advocated on energy issues in Rhode Island. I have seen Narragansett’s handling of the public interest close-up. When they controlled municipal street lights they refused to allow municipalities any economic savings for switching to efficient, low maintenance LED lights and billed much more than it cost them to maintain those lights each year. The municipalities fought tenaciously to get legislation that allowed them to buy back their streetlights. Now many have done that, converted to LEDs, and realized huge savings.

When Narragansett tried to charge clean energy projects an “access fee” to use its system, claiming the need to correct a ratepayer subsidy, opponents disproved that unsupported theory by raising the greater benefits of local energy production. Narragansett withdrew its proposal.

When projects contested Narragansett’s practice of estimating costs of connecting projects to its system and never truing the estimates up to actual costs they confessed, audited the two protesting projects, and refunded two thirds of the estimated costs.

We had to get the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to prohibit Narragansett’s unauthorized practice of charging local projects annual operating charges for the regional transmission system National Grid’s affiliate controls, profits from, and uses in support of its own competing utility-scale projects. Yet, despite FERC’s Order, Narragansett is still assessing those charges. The standard practice is to overcharge the competition unless and until caught, and even thereafter. In this way they stall Rhode Island’s cheaper, more secure, and cleaner home energy economy, while continuing to fill their own coffers.

National Grid and Pennsylvania Power and Light have now prevented a coalition of local clean energy advocates, including the former administrator of our Office of Energy Resources, Dr. Kenneth Payne, from advocating on our public interest in the sale. They argued Dr. Payne (a well-known Rhode Island public servant) and his coalition were only interested in future profits and not the public interest. The DPUC hearing officer refused to allow participation and the Superior Court just affirmed his decision.

Dr. Payne and his coalition, New Energy Rhode Island, would have shown that Narragansett’s anti-competitive economic conflicts of interest in infrastructure investment, utility scale energy development and natural gas cannot coexist with the public interest in cost effective management of our energy system toward the goals of our public policy.

The public’s interest in lower costs, energy security, good jobs and reduced emissions and environmental impact of our energy system require a transformative utility plan to rely on local strategies rather than continued overinvestment in utility profit centers. Dr. Payne has been denied his chance to present that case. That is a tragic loss for Rhode Island.

Seth Handy is a lawyer practicing in Providence. His firm, Handy Law, focuses on energy, environmental, real estate, dispute resolution and business matters.