New breathalyzer device to detect COVID-19 could soon be submitted for emergency use authorization

PROVIDENCE — Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital researchers have developed a new method for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in breath samples using viral RNA detection, and they plan on submitting the test for emergency use authorization.

The "Bubbler" is a breathalyzer device that reverse transcribes RNA from airborne virus particles into DNA. It can then be tested for COVID-19 through a common PCR test. It was designed by Dr. William Fairbrother at Brown University.

The Bubbler is a glass tube filled with a reverse transcription reaction mixture and a cold mineral oil. Patients exhale into a glass pipette at the top. It was designed by Dr. William G. Fairbrother, a molecular biology professor at Brown.

“The Bubbler is more likely to be a better indicator of current infection than nasopharyngeal swabs,” said Fairbrother.

Dr. William Fairbrother (center), a molecular biology professor, in his lab at Brown University. Mike Cohea at Brown University

To provide a sample, patients breathe into the Bubbler for about 15 seconds. The device will then use a enzymatic reaction mixture to identify viral RNA and then convert it into DNA, which is then loaded into a conventional PCR instrument where a positive or negative result can be detected, said Dr. Gregory D. Jay, an emergency medicine physician at Rhode Island Hospital, who administered the study.

The Bubbler also barcodes and sequences the DNA samples so that patients with a positive COVID-19 result can be identified even though the samples are taken from multiple people and run under a single PCR test.

Fairbrother said the barcoding enables RNA testing “at a fraction of the cost of conventional testing” and will help providers make strain-specific treatment decisions.

“Such technology could be useful in restoring service to industries such as hotels, cruise ships and casinos,” Fairbrother said. “There is also an epidemiological benefit to routine testing of air at early warning sites such as transportation hubs and hospital emergency departments.”

In the clinical trial, which took place at Rhode Island Hospital’s Emergency Department between May 2020 and January 2021, 70 patients were tested using the Bubbler and their results were compared to samples from nasal swabs and saliva or mouth scrapes. The participants provided a breath sample and two tongue scrapings that served as controls, along with the nasopharyngeal sample originally collected by the hospital.

In a new study in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, investigators said they found that SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in the breath, is more predictive of lower respiratory tract involvement, and is less invasive than alternative devices. The viral RNA is “more enriched” in the breath compared to oral samples, while oral samples include cells involved with SARS-CoV-2 replication that breath samples do not.

“This is very innovative because you can [with the Bubbler] do a single PCR test and determine the PCR positivity for a population of patients,” said Jay, who also teaches at Brown, in an interview. “You’re simplifying the logistics. Right now, you’re getting a sample and running an individual PCR test on each person. The argument here is that you can reduce all of that to one test because you’re running one test as a reflection of that whole population.”

Dr. Gregory Jay (left), and Samuel Kaplan, a clinical research assistant, at Rhode Island Hospital in the Lifespan Emergency Research Lab. Kathleen Hart at Lifespan

Jay said that while PCR testing is still strapped to laboratory space, which is why there’s a delay in getting results, he said he hopes sample testing soon moves out of the laboratory and become more mobile. He said if that’s the case, then using the Bubbler could solve “one of the major logistical problems of PCRs altogether.”

The research team is working on a patent application and is looking to license the test to a partner who can help commercialize it.

Alternatives to the common PCR and BinaxNOW rapid tests, and the ways that they are being used, have been on the rise over the last year. Jay said he could not provide a timeline as to when the Bubbler might be submitted for EUA.

The FDA in September 2020 authorized emergency use for SalivaDirect, a saliva test for COVID-19 developed by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health. In March 2021, University of Rhode Island professor Dr. Angela Slitt revealed her QuantiCOVID-19 test, saliva-based COVID-19 test that she claims is less invasive than nasal swabs, sensitive and specific, and deliver results at a lower cost with minimal scientific equipment.

“This isn’t utilizing nasal swabbing or saliva samples. This could also make it easier for children because you’re essentially using something that we do everyday — which is exhale,” said Jay.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.