New DOJ report shows BPS is serving more English learners than previously reported

The district, in an October report to the Department of Justice, overstated how many English-learner students were not receiving enough of the right type of instruction from a qualified teacher, administrators said this week. The inflated numbers are due to schools’ failure to update the district’s central database, they said.

Nearly a third of Boston’s English-language learners appear to not be receiving the appropriate services owed to them under an agreement with the federal government, but the situation is not as dire as the district had reported just weeks ago.

In the October report, district officials said more than 6,000 students were not receiving the right instruction, but the new report shows it was only around half that many. District administrators say they believe the number is actually much less.

“We were out in schools and what we were seeing didn’t match,” said Drew Echelson, Boston’s deputy superintendent of academics. “We knew we had a problem of not getting the data” into the district’s system.

School leaders are still trying to understand whether the more than 3,000 students who appear not to be receiving services actually are getting their educational needs met and are just not reflected in the database. There also are 353 students, most of them in high school, for whom they have no data, and other students the district believes are enrolled in courses or programs but are labeled in such a way they aren’t recognized as receiving appropriate services when they really are.

“We think it’s a fairly small number” of students who aren’t receiving appropriate services,” Echelson said. “But that’s still unacceptable.”

The district has been operating under settlement agreements with the US departments of Justice and Education since 2010 after the agencies found the district was violating students’ civil rights because their testing methods missed thousands of students who lacked English fluency and the district failed to provide specialized instruction to students who were already classified as English learners.

The Boston school system is required to report three times a year on the services it delivers to its English learners in the district. A December report to the Department of Justice reflects the updated numbers: Of more than 11,000 English learners, 30 percent are not receiving enough of the right instruction, with a certified teacher surrounded by the right group of students. The October report showed 59 percent were not.

As the district tries to answer questions about the root of long-term gaps in services for these students, it’s also moving toward providing more instruction in students’ native languages, something parents and advocates have demanded for years. The system plans to invest $10 million in federal relief money over two years to expand programs that teach students in Spanish and other languages, according to Echelson.

The funding would pay for hiring and training teachers and developing curriculum.

“It’s the first real sign that they are moving with commitment in a new direction,” said John Mudd, a member of the English Language Learners Task Force, founded by the School Committee in 2009 to give guidance to the superintendent and school system.

The district mostly uses a model called Sheltered English Immersion to teach English learners in the beginning stages of learning the language. Students who score a 1-3 on a five-point scale study with students of their level. The teacher delivers math or science class in English, but in a way that’s meant to be more accessible to students who haven’t mastered the language. Students also receive English as a second language instruction.

The task force has been pushing the district to develop more opportunities for immigrant students and others learning English to learn in their native language after the state legislature in 2017 reversed a ballot measure that mandated English-only instruction for most English learners.

Boston has a handful of elementary schools where students learn core subjects in both Spanish and English. The district also created a Haitian Creole and Vietnamese language immersion program and plans to start others. District leaders have said they aim to create more opportunities for students to learn in their native language outside of dual language programs, including English learners with disabilities, but haven’t agreed on a plan for doing that.

Research has shown that students learning in their native language have improved literacy in both languages and more easily master core subject areas such as math, science, and social studies. Studies also show learning in dual languages has particular benefits for English learners who are also in special education.

In Boston, many of the 4,000 English learners with disabilities have to choose between receiving support for their disability or their language needs. The outcomes for these students raise huge concerns among advocates and school leaders. More than 95 percent of English learners in special education fail the state MCAS exam in grades 3-8.

“That’s a group that keeps me up at night,” said Echelson, who said that’s a big reason the district plans to invest in more native-language instruction.

While advocates applaud the move toward teaching more students in their native languages, they also caution that it will be difficult, as such improvements could require changing teacher assignments and union contracts and also will need more investment.





