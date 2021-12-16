Police seek man who attempted to kidnap child outside Roxbury school

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to kidnap a child outside David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
School officials told police that an unidentified man in a gray suit had approached three students during recess and attempted to pull one child away by the arm, police said. The man said he wanted the children to come play basketball with him, police said.
Police searched the area but did not find the man. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Those who’d like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or can text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
