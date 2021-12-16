Reaction to Boston’s immediate Mass. and Cass plan is decidedly mixed

He is addicted to heroin and says he had more than a year of sobriety under his belt before his most recent slip. He moved here, to the heart of Boston’s opioid crisis, because it is home to better services for his problems than exist back home in Worcester County, he said.

“I’ve been using ever since to numb the pain,” Quinn said outside the tents that lined Atkinson Street on Thursday.

Jason Quinn, a Fitchburg native, has been living on the streets in the area of Boston known as “Mass. and Cass” since the summer after he relapsed following the death of his brother.

But now, his days near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard may be numbered, with the city saying this week that it is expecting to rid the streets of tents and encampments by Jan. 12.

A day after Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration detailed its immediate plan to find people who are living at Mass. and Cass shelter and treatment help, that news sparked mixed reactions by those who call the streets home. Some welcomed the mayor’s plans, saying they would like to have warm shelter and a roof over their head amid the New England winter. Others were indifferent. Yet others voiced skepticism, asking pointed questions about how the city planned to move people to housing and what services would be offered that don’t already exist.

Quinn is among those with concerns. He thought removing tents from Mass. and Cass would simply mean that people experiencing homelessness would set up camps in other parts of Boston. He also worried that decentralizing Mass. and Cass would mean that people would not be near life-saving measures.

The city has estimated that there are about five overdoses a day in the area, and, without outreach staff and first responders close by to revive people, Quinn worried that the overdose death rate would soar in the city. And if people are setting up tents in other parts of Boston, they’ll likely be charged with trespassing; he thought the entire idea would tie up more of the city’s resources.

“There’s going to be addicts and criminals throughout the city,” he warned.

Others were less critical. Even on an unseasonably warm December day, the thought of weathering a Boston winter on the streets held little appeal for a woman who identified herself as Christina P. She said she would be interested in “any type of housing.”

“Something that we can call home,” she said “That’s all we want.”

Another woman, Tina Lunn, said she, like many on the streets, expressed interest in staying in low-threshold housing the city is offering because she is banned from staying in traditional shelters. (She declined to discuss why.)

But she also had questions: “Where are they going to put everyone?” and “How do you go about doing that?”

As part of the plan to clear Mass. and Cass, Wu said Wednesday the city has identified more than 150 new housing units that will offer medical services, drug counseling, and mental health programming to help people make the transition from living on the streets.

The city is deploying outreach teams, who are going tent-to-tent around Mass. and Cass, to offer housing at one of at least three sites: a 41-bed housing program at the EnVision Hotel in Mission Hill; a 30-unit temporary cottage community and two other sites at the Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plain; and the 60-unit vacant Roundhouse Hotel near Mass. and Cass.

During a Thursday afternoon Instagram Live Q&A, Wu said that according to the city’s most up-to-date estimate, 143 people at Mass. and Cass need shelter.

“That is a number that is manageable,” she said.

Parts of the city’s immediate plan have been met with significant pushback. The Roundhouse Hotel element, for instance, has outraged local business owners and residents who say it flies in the face of the idea of spreading services throughout the city. (The Mass. and Cass area has long had a homeless population along with social services that help them, and the hotel is located near the intersection that gives the name to that part of Boston.)

The Wu administration started executing at least part of the plan already, with formerly homeless people currently living at EnVision, the Mission Hill hotel. People began moving into that site on Nov. 17, and 27 people currently live there, according to a Wu spokeswoman.

At that site, Victory Programs is providing residents with intensive case management, housing search and stabilization services, and connection to medical, mental health, and substance-use treatment using a harm-reduction model, the Wu administration said.

Some Mission Hill residents, like Martin Beinborn, were taken by surprise by the inclusion of the EnVision Hotel in the city’s Mass. and Cass plan. Beinborn, who is president of the Community Alliance of Mission Hill, a neighborhood group, said in an e-mail his organization had no opportunity to discuss the proposal with the community.

Beinborn said he had questions regarding how long services will be offered at the hotel, what kind of services would be offered, and what the security situation would be, among others.

On Thursday, in the blocks surrounding the Mission Hill hotel, which is about a 5-minute walk from the Riverway Green Line stop, there was a mixed response to that part of the city’s plan.

Waiting for his order at a nearby Dunkin’, neighborhood resident Robert Hughes supported the idea, saying that he found that those who are homeless generally do not bother anyone else.

“If you don’t give them that first step of humanity, they’re just going to stay on the streets forever,” he said.

Outside, Connor Smith-Subecz expressed skepticism that the services offered at the location would affect real change in people’s lives.

“Not going to lie,” he said, “I don’t love that.”









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.