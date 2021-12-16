Recipients keep paying it forward

They include a Boston man in his 20s who donates to Globe Santa so other children can experience “the joy the organization brought us.” A late-in-life lottery winner in Dover who says “being a recipient of Globe Santa makes people want to give.”

It’s a measure of how much Globe Santa means to people that the holiday gifts they received as kids have affected them for a lifetime — and even beyond.

And a woman who died in September at age 90: Her family requested that donations in her name be made to Globe Santa, ”the organization that brightened [her] holidays as a child.”

She was Dorothy Wilkie of Tewksbury. “Mom had a very special place in her heart for Globe Santa,” said her daughter, Stephanie Ahmed.

Dorothy Wilkie, a former Globe Santa recipient, at a family Christmas event in December of last year. She died in September; her family requested that donations in her name be made to Globe Santa. Diane Cardone

Wilkie was one of 15 kids in her family, growing up in the Maverick Street projects of East Boston.

“I always knew she grew up, to say it delicately, under-resourced,” said Ahmed. “She’d talk about things like not having her own pair of shoes. And then, in the shoes she did wear, having to stick cardboard in them to [cover holes in the soles]. There were days they were hungry. And Globe Santa was the only way she got a Christmas gift, and so knowing she had a lifetime devotion to Globe Santa, we wanted to remember [the program] in her name.”

So far, 38 donations have been made in Dorothy Wilkie’s name, totaling $3,420.

“It really makes me happy to know that some children will have a great Christmas because of that,” her daughter said. “And it would make her very happy.”

Felix, 27, a childhood Globe Santa recipient, holding the original toys he received as a boy. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Felix — he prefers not to use his last name — is a 27-year-old Boston man who works for an educational non-profit, and a former Globe Santa recipient-turned-donor.

“We received gifts … for as long as I can remember, up until we reached eligibility limits,” he said in a letter to Globe Santa.

“Coming from a Chinese family, we celebrated Christmas and the holidays, but gift-giving was not part of our traditions, and Globe Santa filled that gap with more magic than we could’ve hoped for. The presents we got were everything a child could hope for: books like Goodnight Moon, board games, model cars and trucks — an indoor mini basketball hoop to hang on a door. In fact, we still have almost all of the gifts we received, in great condition I might add (a testament to their quality).”

He said the box of presents would usually arrive in the mail before Christmas, “and we’d be so excited that we’d open it then and there; we just couldn’t wait until the big day! Truly, for low-income and underserved families across Boston, Globe Santa delivers so much joy in the true spirit of the season, making this time of year a brighter one for families like ours, and giving us a little something more to be thankful for.”

Sandra Drum, 77, was one of the earliest Globe Santa recipients, one of eight children in her family in Boston’s South End. Her father had died at age 40 and her mother relied on welfare. Things were so dire that one day she thought she’d lost her wallet and told the children there’d be nothing to eat that week.

Drum’s fortunes didn’t improve much until she was 40 and she met a man she fell in love with at a bridge game. He beat her at bridge but “changed my whole life,” she said. Decades went by and she stopped thinking about Globe Santa — until this year, when a fund-raising solicitation popped up on her phone. She was astonished Globe Santa still existed.

“I thought ‘Globe Santa, are you kidding me? I’ve got to give back and pay it forward.’

As luck would have it, her husband won the Mega Millions lottery earlier this year and she was able to make a $2,000 donation to Globe Santa. “I’m so grateful for what they could do, and I am grateful today I could do it,” she said.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time.





